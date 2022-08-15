UK becomes 1st country to approve Moderna vaccine targeting Omicron variant
The UK on Monday became the first country to approve an updated Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 that targets the Omicron variant as well as the original form. The Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the bivalent vaccine made by US drug company Moderna as a booster for adults.
In a statement, the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it had approved the vaccine for adult booster doses "after it was found to meet the UK regulator's standards of safety, quality and effectiveness" and to prompt a "strong immune response" against both strains.
The MHRA gave its nod based on clinical trial data that showed the booster triggered "a strong immune response" against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original 2020 virus, the agency said.
The MHRA also cited an exploratory analysis in which the shot was also found to generate a good immune response against the currently dominant Omicron offshoots BA.4 and BA.5.
"The first generation of COVID-19 vaccines being used in the UK continue to provide important protection against the disease and save lives," MHRA chief executive June Raine said in a statement.
"What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve."
(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)
-
Deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi sentenced to 6 more years prison
Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to six more years in prison on Monday in a judgment that could further anger supporters of the 77-year-old Nobel peace prize laureate. It's the fourth round of criminal verdicts against Suu Kyi since the military seized power in a 2021 coup and brings her total jail term to 17 years, extinguishing any chance of her staging a political comeback while the junta remain in power.
-
On completion of one year in power, Taliban says, “This day is the day of…”
The Taliban marked a year in power on Monday with small-scale celebrations by the group's fighters as Afghanistan struggles with rising poverty, drought, malnutrition and fading hope among women that they will have a decisive role in the country's future. "This day is the day of the victory of truth over falsehood and the day of salvation and freedom of the Afghan nation," said Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement.
-
Heavy rains set off flash floods in Afghanistan; 31 dead
Heavy rains set off flash floods that killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban's state-run news agency reported Monday. The Bakhtar News Agency said the flooding took place on Sunday in northern Parwan province. The province is ringed by mountainous and more often witnesses floods from heavy rains. The local weather department said more rains were expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan's 34 provinces.
-
Salman Rushdie's ‘feisty and defiant’ humour remains intact, says son
Salman Rushdie is still in a critical condition, but his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact, his son has said, as the Mumbai-born author battles severe, life-changing injuries. Rushdie, 75, was taken off a ventilator on Saturday and could talk after he was stabbed on stage at a literary event in New York state on Friday.
-
Tehran not involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, says Iran govt
An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, in remarks that were the country's first public comments on the attack. The comments by Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran's Foreign Ministry, come over two days after the attack on Rushdie in New York. His assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the attack through his lawyer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics