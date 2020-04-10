UK Covid-19 death toll crosses 8,000; PM Boris out of ICU

world

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 18:04 IST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was described on Friday as being in “very good spirits” after being moved out of the intensive care unit of the St Thomas’ Hospital, as the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the UK crossed 8,000.

The UK-wide figure released on Thursday evening was 7,978. On Friday afternoon, Scotland reported a day rise of 48 deaths, taking the figure over 8,000. Final UK-wide figures are due to be released on Friday evening.

A Downing Street spokesman informed on Friday afternoon that Johnson is continuing his recovery in a general ward in the hospital.

He said: “I am told he was waving his thanks towards the nurses and doctors that he saw as he was being moved from the intensive care unit back to the ward. Hopefully it was clear to the staff that he was waving his gratitude”.

“The prime minister is back on a ward and continuing his recovery which is at an early stage. He continues to be in very good spirits. Decisions such as this will be on the advice of his medical team. They have given him brilliant care”.

Stanley Johnson, the prime minister’s father, expressed relief that his son is out of the ICU and wanted him to rest. His illness had “got the whole country to realise this is a serious event”, he told BBC.

The police warned those breaking social distancing rules during the warm weekend that they can expect prosecution.