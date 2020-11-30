e-paper
UK detects bird flu in turkey farm, to cull 10,500 birds

UK detects bird flu in turkey farm, to cull 10,500 birds

The flu was identified among 10,500 rearing turkeys at a farm in northern England, Defra said late Saturday, with all foul to be culled to prevent a spread.

world Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 01:21 IST
Agencies
Agencies
London
Public Health England (PHE) said the risk to public health from the virus was very low.
Public Health England (PHE) said the risk to public health from the virus was very low.(AFP)
         

More than 10,000 turkeys will be culled at a British farm after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The disease was the H5N8 strain.

The flu was identified among 10,500 rearing turkeys at a farm in northern England, Defra said late Saturday, with all foul to be culled to prevent a spread.

Public Health England (PHE) said the risk to public health from the virus was very low.

“Avian flu has been confirmed at a commercial turkey fattening farm near Northallerton, North Yorkshire,” said Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

“PHE has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.”

