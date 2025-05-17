Menu Explore
UK Foreign Secretary Lammy urges India, Pakistan to maintain ceasefire

PTI |
May 17, 2025 09:14 PM IST

Lammy’s visit to Pakistan followed the “hugely welcome ceasefire with India”.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who is on a two-day visit here, said on Saturday that the ceasefire between Pakistan and India must be “sustained”.

David Lammy’s visit comes days after he told the House of Commons that the UK “stands ready to work with both sides to make a lasting ceasefire a reality”.(REUTERS)
David Lammy's visit comes days after he told the House of Commons that the UK "stands ready to work with both sides to make a lasting ceasefire a reality".(REUTERS)

Lammy’s visit, the first by a British Foreign Secretary to Pakistan since 2021, follows India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks that claimed 26 lives.

A brief statement and video clip appeared on Lammy’s X account at the conclusion of his trip during which he held talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

“My message has been clear with India, Pakistan and international partners. The ceasefire must be sustained, further conflict is in nobody’s interest,” Lammy said in the video.

“And I am proud of the work that foreign office staff in both countries and back in the UK have done to ensure that British nationals in this part of the world have access to up-to-date, accurate advice and information to help keep them safe,” he said.

According to the statement, Lammy’s visit to Pakistan followed the “hugely welcome ceasefire with India”.

“Because of the deep links between our countries, the UK is determined to play our part with India, Pakistan and international partners to help counter terrorism and ensure this peace lasts,” it read.

Lammy’s visit comes days after he told the House of Commons that the UK “stands ready to work with both sides to make a lasting ceasefire a reality”.

The UK was one of the countries that reportedly played a role in brokering the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India on May 10.

The UK has condemned the “horrendous” attack on April 22, with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) officials saying that Friday’s ministerial visit is intended to assert the importance of continued stability for the region.

