UK halts trade talks with Israel, summons ambassador over fresh Gaza offensive

British foreign secretary David Lammy is expected to announce a suspension of trade deal negotiations with Israel, the government said on Tuesday. Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, during a business reception on the sidelines of the UK-EU summit, at Downing Street in London, UK. (Bloomberg File)

It added that Israel’s ambassador had also been summoned in response to the intensification of Israeli military operations in Gaza.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)