Tuesday, May 20, 2025

UK halts trade talks with Israel, summons ambassador over fresh Gaza offensive

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2025 07:22 PM IST

The UK has summoned Israel’s ambassador over intensified Gaza offensive, as foreign secretary David Lammy prepares to pause trade deal talks.

British foreign secretary David Lammy is expected to announce a suspension of trade deal negotiations with Israel, the government said on Tuesday. 

Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, during a business reception on the sidelines of the UK-EU summit, at Downing Street in London, UK. (Bloomberg File)
Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, during a business reception on the sidelines of the UK-EU summit, at Downing Street in London, UK. (Bloomberg File)

It added that Israel’s ambassador had also been summoned in response to the intensification of Israeli military operations in Gaza.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)


Tuesday, May 20, 2025
