British health minister Wes Streeting resigned from government on Thursday, saying he had lost confidence in Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership. UK health minister Wes Streeting resigns, says 'lost confidence in PM Keir Starmer's leadership' (PA Media)

Streeting is the first Cabinet member to resign as Starmer faces pressure to step down after the Labour Party's disastrous results last week in local and regional elections.

In a post on social media platform X, Streeting shared his resignation letter in which he wrote that it would be “dishonourable and unprincipled” to continue on his post, having “lost confidence” in the leadership of Keir Starmer.

Streeting is among the group of people who could try to unseat Starmer, Associated Press reported.

In his letter, While Streeting highlighted his achievements as Health Secretary, including the reduction of NHS waiting lists, he also criticised Starmer's leadership. Streeting wrote that “where we need vision, we have a vacuum. Where we need direction, we have drift.”