UK lottery winner who won 10 lakh a month for 30 years remains missing, organiser 'desperately' looks for him

The UK National Lottery is looking for a winner of a mega prize of £10,000 (more than ₹10 lakh) - a month for 30 years. Set For Life players have been urged to check their tickets as one player is unknowingly sitting on a life-changing sum, reported Metro. UK. Winner Teresa Robinson scooped up the Set for Life lottery prize back in May 2021 - now the race is on to find another winner.(PA)

The winner, who brought in a ticket in the South Holland District in Lincolnshire, has until December 2 to claim the prize. The five main numbers – 2, 5, 21, 34, 35 – were matched along with the Life Ball, 6, in the draw on June 5.

Even if the ticket is lost, the person who thinks she/he has won the lottery can make it in writing to Camelot- the company operating the lottery-but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Organiser ‘requests’ customers to re-check their tickets

Senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, Andy Carter, said, “We are desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life, and what a way it would be to enjoy this summer…and the next 30!”

“Every single month for the next 30 years – that’s an incredible 360 months – will see the lucky winner banking £10,000, if only they would come forward!”

“We are urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding,” he added.

Suggesting where all to check, the winners' advisor said, “Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Earlier winner treated his workers to bacon butties

A builder who won the Set For Life draw in March treated his workers to bacon butties, reported the outlet. Paul Bevans, 50, matched all five main numbers and was rewarded by receiving £10,000 every month for a year.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said Paul. “In fact I was so unsure that I scanned the ticket about five times – this time with my eyes firmly open – and each time there was the same winning message.”