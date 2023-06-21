Home / World News / UK lottery winner who won 10 lakh a month for 30 years remains missing, organiser 'desperately' looks for him

UK lottery winner who won 10 lakh a month for 30 years remains missing, organiser 'desperately' looks for him

ByYagya Sharma
Jun 21, 2023 09:45 PM IST

The winner has until December 2 to claim the prize, the UK National Lottery said.

The UK National Lottery is looking for a winner of a mega prize of £10,000 (more than 10 lakh) - a month for 30 years. Set For Life players have been urged to check their tickets as one player is unknowingly sitting on a life-changing sum, reported Metro. UK.

Winner Teresa Robinson scooped up the Set for Life lottery prize back in May 2021 - now the race is on to find another winner.(PA)
Winner Teresa Robinson scooped up the Set for Life lottery prize back in May 2021 - now the race is on to find another winner.(PA)

The winner, who brought in a ticket in the South Holland District in Lincolnshire, has until December 2 to claim the prize. The five main numbers – 2, 5, 21, 34, 35 – were matched along with the Life Ball, 6, in the draw on June 5.

Even if the ticket is lost, the person who thinks she/he has won the lottery can make it in writing to Camelot- the company operating the lottery-but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Organiser ‘requests’ customers to re-check their tickets

Senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, Andy Carter, said, “We are desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life, and what a way it would be to enjoy this summer…and the next 30!”

“Every single month for the next 30 years – that’s an incredible 360 months – will see the lucky winner banking £10,000, if only they would come forward!”

“We are urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding,” he added.

Suggesting where all to check, the winners' advisor said, “Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Earlier winner treated his workers to bacon butties

A builder who won the Set For Life draw in March treated his workers to bacon butties, reported the outlet. Paul Bevans, 50, matched all five main numbers and was rewarded by receiving £10,000 every month for a year.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said Paul. “In fact I was so unsure that I scanned the ticket about five times – this time with my eyes firmly open – and each time there was the same winning message.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom lottery ticket
united kingdom lottery ticket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out