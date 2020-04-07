UK mood more sombre as world leaders wish PM Johnson recovery from Covid-19 

world

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:37 IST

The mood across the United Kingdom turned gloomier when it was announced on Monday night that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been moved to the intensive care unit in hospital, as get-well messages from world leaders poured in.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has crossed 5,000 in the UK, with the number of cases testing positive has grown to over 51,000. New mega hospitals are being set up as the National Health Service grapples with the growing challenge.

Apart from the inconvenience, and even public irritation by some at the restrictions imposed, there is much despair at not being able to enjoy sunny, increasingly warm weather that coincided with the three-week lockdown imposed from March 23.

The stay-at-home message harped on from every media has prompted the vast majority of Britons hunkering down in homes, barely emerging for shopping, walks or essential work. There are concerns that the situation may lead to mental health issues.

Johnson’s political friends, foes and others rallied for his quick return to Downing Street, with many calling for national clapping in his support at 8 pm on Tuesday. #ClapForBoris trended, but critics insisted they would not join, given his controversial handling of the pandemic.

The government’s approach (’herd immunity’ giving way to lockdown) has come in for much criticism from experts and others, but several critics said the country cannot afford a lack of strong leadership at the top of government, and wished him speedy recovery.

Ministers reiterated the core message to stay at home and cited Johnson’s hospitalisation as an example that the virus can affect anyone, and cited his previous robust health maintained by regular runs and cycling as not making him immune to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among world leaders wishing Johnson speedy recovery. He tweeted: “You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge. Prayers for you good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK”.

US President Donald Trump said Americans “are all praying for his recovery”, adding: “I want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine, and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We are very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care this afternoon”.

Russia President Vladimir Putin wished Johnson a speedy recovery, saying he was “convinced that your energy, optimism and sense of humour will help you overcome the disease”, while French President Emmanuel Macros tweeted: “My full support to Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time. I hope he will rapidly overcome this ordeal.”