UK PM Boris Johnson, recovering from Covid-19, plans return to work as early as Monday: Report

UK PM Boris Johnson, recovering from Covid-19, plans return to work as early as Monday: Report

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism from opposition politicians and some epidemiologists for reacting too slowly to the coronavirus outbreak.

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 08:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris is recovering from Covid-19 and plans to return to work as early as April 27, according to report.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris is recovering from Covid-19 and plans to return to work as early as April 27, according to report. (REUTERS)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to return to work as early as Monday to take back control of the coronavirus crisis, the Telegraph reported.

Earlier this month, Johnson was discharged from a London hospital and was continuing his recovery from COVID-19 at his country residence of Chequers.

Johnson is facing criticism from opposition politicians and some epidemiologists for reacting too slowly to the virus outbreak.

Britain is at or near the peak of a health crisis with the number of deaths related to coronavirus hitting 18,738 — the fifth highest national death toll from the pandemic linked to at least 184,900 deaths worldwide.

Ministers have been struggling to explain high death rates, limited testing and shortages of protective kits.

Johnson has told aides to schedule meetings with cabinet ministers next week to get up to speed, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Ministers are working to roll out a mass testing and tracking programme to try to reduce the rate of transmission and possibly ease stringent measures that have all but shut the economy.

India staring at ‘sombre economic situation’, needs major stimulus: Finance panel
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 lockdown: Govt considers wage stimulus for MSMEs amid survival battle
Sunlight, heat and humidity weakens coronavirus: US official
Are hospitals becoming high-risk zones for Covid infections?
No meat, no staff: Tunday Kababi shut in Ramzan
Chronic illnesses may put young Indians at higher risk of Covid-19: Study
Time will reveal value of India’s lockdown
