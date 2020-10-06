e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK PM Boris Johnson vows to reshape Britain out of coronavirus crisis

UK PM Boris Johnson vows to reshape Britain out of coronavirus crisis

Speaking about his own difficult battle with Covid-19 as a metaphor for improving Britain, he said: “We’ve been through too much frustration and hardship just to settle for the status quo and to think that life can go on as it was before the plague.”

world Updated: Oct 06, 2020 16:41 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
London
In a speech aimed a rallying his Conservative Party, which has become increasingly critical of its leader, Boris Johnson laid out his vision for Britain, where deep-rooted inequality has been laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a speech aimed a rallying his Conservative Party, which has become increasingly critical of its leader, Boris Johnson laid out his vision for Britain, where deep-rooted inequality has been laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic.(REUTERS)
         

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Tuesday to reshape Britain from the difficulties of the coronavirus crisis, saying he would build more new homes, improve education, fight crime and boost the green economy.

In a speech aimed a rallying his Conservative Party, which has become increasingly critical of its leader, Johnson laid out his vision for Britain, where deep-rooted inequality has been laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about his own difficult battle with Covid-19 as a metaphor for improving Britain, he said: “We’ve been through too much frustration and hardship just to settle for the status quo and to think that life can go on as it was before the plague.”

“It will not, because history teaches us that events of this magnitude, wars, famines, plagues, events that affect the vast bulk of humanity, as this virus has, they don’t just come and go ... We can’t now define the mission of this country as merely to restore normality. That isn’t good enough.”

tags
top news
Bhima Koregaon Commission gets 7th extension; to submit report before Dec 31
Bhima Koregaon Commission gets 7th extension; to submit report before Dec 31
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One
At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One
Ex-IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Ex-IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Farm bill protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to address farmers in Haryana’s Pehowa
Farm bill protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to address farmers in Haryana’s Pehowa
MI vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals out to clip Mumbai Indians’ wings
MI vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals out to clip Mumbai Indians’ wings
2020 Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez
2020 Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In