New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5
- The Conservative Party said the postal ballot of party members would be a choice between two candidates to be selected under an expedited process to whittle down the field from the 11 candidates who have declared so far.
Boris Johnson has announced that he will step down as British prime minister with the Conservative Party choosing a new leader who will be announced on Sept. 5, with 11 candidates so far saying they will stand in the leadership contest.
On Monday, the Conservative Party's 1922 committee of backbench lawmakers finalised the process for the selection of the new leader. Members of Parliament (MPs) control the process of selecting a final two, whereupon the about 200,000 members of the Conservative Party get to vote.
The chair of the 1922 committee, Graham Brady, set out the timetable on Monday, as follows:
TUESDAY JULY 12 - NOMINATIONS, FIRST ELIMINATIONS
Nominations to be new leader of the Conservative Party formally open, and also close. Candidates must have the support of at least 20 lawmakers to advance.
WEDNESDAY JULY 13 - MORE CANDIDATES ELIMINATED
In this first round of voting, candidates must have the backing of at least 30 lawmakers to advance.
UP TO THURSDAY, JULY 21 - FURTHER BALLOTS
Brady said that there would be further rounds of voting by Conservative lawmakers until a final two was reached, saying it was likely the final two would be selected by early next week.
THURSDAY JULY 21 - PARLIAMENTARY RECESS
Lawmakers on the 1922 committee have said July 21 is the de facto deadline for the final two candidates to be selected by Conservative lawmakers, as it is when the House of Commons breaks for summer recess. Brady told Sky News they would "certainly" have the final two by July 21.
JULY-SEPTEMBER - THE RUN-OFF
The two candidates campaign and hold hustings among Conservative party members to win their votes. The members vote by post. Brady said he wanted an assurance that those who reached the final two would not drop out, to ensure Conservative members would have a say.
SEPTEMBER 5 - NEW PRIME MINISTER ANNOUNCED
The Conservative Party announces who has been elected as the new leader of the party by members. As they will command a parliamentary majority, they will consequently become the next prime minister.
SJB's Sajith Premadasa nominated for Sri Lanka's interim presidency: Report
Sri Lanka's main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya on Monday unanimously decided to nominate Sajith Premadasa for the interim president's post. SJB said that the party secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara submitted the proposal and it was seconded by party chairman Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka at the parliamentary group held this afternoon, reported Newswire. SJB has nearly 50 MPs in Parliament and to win a Parliament vote they need the support of 113 MPs.
Vladimir Putin extends fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Until recently, only residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as residents of the southern Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions, large parts of which are under Russian control, were eligible for the simplified procedure.
Kyiv 'strongly condemns' Russia's fast-track citizenship for Ukrainians
Ukraine on Monday condemned a decree from President Vladimir Putin that simplified the Russian citizenship procedure for all Ukrainians, more than four months after Russia's invasion. "The mentioned decree is another encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, incompatible with the norms and principles of international law," the foreign ministry said. "Ukrainians do not need Putin's citizenship and attempts to impose it by force are doomed to failure," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
Post of US envoy to India vacant for 18 mths, no clarity on confirmation of Biden’s nominee
The position of the US ambassador in India has been vacant for almost 18 months, the longest such gap in nearly three decades, amid reports that US President Joe Biden's nominee Eric Garcetti faces an uphill battle in his Senate confirmation. The post became vacant when a political appointee of the former Donald Trump administration, ambassador Kenneth Juster, stepped down in January 2021 after the change of government in the US.
France's Prime Minister survives no-confidence vote in parliament
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday comfortably survived a motion of no-confidence brought against her by a broad alliance of left-wing opponents. An official vote count showed 146 lawmakers voted in support of the motion. The motion required an absolute majority of 289 votes to precipitate the government's fall. Grouping -- to makEmmanuel Macron's's life difficult in parliament.
