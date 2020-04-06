e-paper
UK PM Johnson taken to hospital, 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19

Johnson, 55, has had coronavirus for ten days and continues to have persistent symptoms, including a high temperature.

world Updated: Apr 06, 2020 02:17 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
UK PM has been taken to the hospital for a few tests. He has contracted Covid-19
UK PM has been taken to the hospital for a few tests. He has contracted Covid-19(AP)
         

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, Downing Street said on Sunday night, adding that it is “not an emergency admission” and that he remains in charge of the UK government.

A spokesperson said: “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus”.

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

“The Prime Minister thanks National Health Service staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Johnson, 55, has had coronavirus for ten days and continues to have persistent symptoms, including a high temperature. It was considered sensible for doctors to see Johnson in person since he has ongoing symptoms, officials said, adding that he remains in contact with ministerial colleagues and officials.

Johnson tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago and has since been in isolation. His partner, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, also tested positive but is recovering.

Johnson, who has so far been in isolation in Downing Street, has been leading the government’s response to the pandemic through holding cabinet and other meetings remotely.

Downing Street has previously announced if he were unable to performs prime ministerial functions, foreign secretary Dominic Raab would lead the UK government.

