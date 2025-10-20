Search
Mon, Oct 20, 2025
UK PM Starmer extends festive cheer for Diwali, Bandi Chhor Divas: ‘Symbol of devotion’

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Oct 20, 2025 04:45 pm IST

"As we celebrate this Festival of Lights, let’s keep building a Britain where everyone can look ahead with hope,” he said.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended festive greetings on the occasion of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks at a press conference in Mumbai on October 9, 2025. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks at a press conference in Mumbai on October 9, 2025. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

“Wishing Hindus, Jains and Sikhs across Britain a joyful and peaceful Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas. Earlier this month I lit a diya in Mumbai as a symbol of devotion, joy, and renewed bonds," the UK PM said.

"As we celebrate this Festival of Lights, let’s keep building a Britain where everyone can look ahead with hope,” the post added.

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair.

Diwali wishes from UK High Commission in India

Diwali wishes also came from the UK High Commission in India, with embassy officials wearing Indian clothes to mark the occasion.

The pictures shared on X show UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron making rangoli.

Extending wishes to people on X, Cameron stated, "So excited to be celebrating my second #Diwali with my amazing team at UK High Commission in India This year’s celebration is extra special – with the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK and Prime Minister Keir Starmer to India, the signing of the landmark trade deal, launch of #Vision2035 and so much more! I’d like to wish everyone who’s celebrating, an extremely Happy Diwali. May the year ahead be bright and full of joy for you and yours."

Israeli Foreign Ministry on Diwali

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also took to social media to share Diwali wishes.

“As millions across in India light their diyas to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, 🇮🇱 Israel extends warm wishes for peace, renewal and hope,” the post read.

"May the lights of Diwali shine both on homes and on hearts. From Jerusalem to Delhi and far beyond, may this festival of lights inspire us all to keep faith in a brighter tomorrow. Wishing all our friends in India a blessed & peaceful Diwali."

