Home / World News / UK PM Sunak accepts deputy Raab's resignation with 'great sadness'

UK PM Sunak accepts deputy Raab's resignation with 'great sadness'

Reuters |
Apr 21, 2023 04:56 PM IST

Raab resignation: "It is with great sadness that I have accepted your resgination," Sunak told Raab in a letter.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he had accepted his deputy Dominic Raab's resignation with "great sadness" after Raab left government following the conclusion of an inquiry into claims he bullied colleagues.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Reuters)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Reuters)

"It is with great sadness that I have accepted your resgination," Sunak told Raab in a letter.

Read here: Rishi Sunak’s Deputy Raab's angry resignation letter: ‘Dear Prime Minister…’

“But it is clear that there have been shortcomings in the historic process that have negatively affected everyone involved. We should learn from this how to better handle such matters in future.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deputy dominic raab inquiry resignation rishi sunak + 3 more
deputy dominic raab inquiry resignation rishi sunak + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out