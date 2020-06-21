e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK police respond to ‘incident’ amid reports of stabbings

UK police respond to ‘incident’ amid reports of stabbings

The Royal Berkshire Hospital told the BBC it was treating two casualties from the incident. There was no immediate word on any fatalities.

world Updated: Jun 21, 2020 02:16 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Associated Press | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reading/London
Police investigate near Forbury Gardens in the town centre of Reading, England, where they are responding to a
Police investigate near Forbury Gardens in the town centre of Reading, England, where they are responding to a "serious incident" Saturday. (AP)
         

Police in the English town of Reading were dealing with a “serious incident” Saturday, authorities said, following reports that multiple people were stabbed in a park.

Witnesses reported that police cars and helicopters responded to an incident in Forbury Gardens, a park in the town of about 200,000 residents, 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London. Police blocked off several roads, and photos showed two air ambulances nearby.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital told the BBC it was treating two casualties from the incident. There was no immediate word on any fatalities.

The local Thames Valley Police force tweeted, “We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading. Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident.”

Jason Brock, the leader of Reading Council, tweeted: “Concerning reports from Reading town centre - please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Britain’s interior minister, posted on Twitter: “Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene.”

The incident came hours after a Black Lives Matter protest took place at Forbury Gardens.

Nieema Hassan, one of the organizers of Saturday’s protest, said demonstrators had left by the time the violence occurred. In a social media post, she said she was “praying for the people that are affected. I hope they’re OK.”

tags
top news
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
Covid update: New medicine in India; China super-spreader; $25 bn for 70 nations
Covid update: New medicine in India; China super-spreader; $25 bn for 70 nations
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In