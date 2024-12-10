UK says British wife of ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad ‘not welcome'

The British wife of ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, Asma Assad, has been branded a “sanctioned individual” and is “not welcome here in the UK,” according to Foreign Secretary David Lammy. His comments come amid growing uncertainty about whether the British government will revoke her citizenship. Born in London in 1975 and brought up and schooled in the United Kingdom, Asma Assad is presently thought to be in Moscow with her husband, who fled there following the abrupt fall of the Assad administration.(AFP)

Asma Assad, who was born in London in 1975 and raised and educated in the UK, is currently believed to be in Moscow alongside her husband, who fled there after the sudden collapse of the Assad regime. On Sunday, a coalition of rebel groups seized control of Damascus, marking a pivotal moment in Syria’s long-running conflict.

In response to questions in the House of Commons on Monday evening, Lammy reaffirmed the UK government’s stance on Asma Assad's status. “I’ve seen mention in the last few days about Asma Assad potentially attempting to come to the UK, and I want it confirmed that she’s a sanctioned individual and is not welcome here in the UK,” Lammy said.

While the Foreign Secretary made it clear that the Assad family’s presence in the UK was unwelcome, there is still no decision on whether Mrs. Assad’s British citizenship will be revoked. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, speaking to reporters, said it was “far too early” to make any conclusions about potential actions on her citizenship, citing the fluid and rapidly changing nature of events in Syria.

“We are hours, days into a fast-moving situation,” Starmer added. “It’s very important for us to continue to talk to our allies… to ensure that what happens next is peaceful.” He emphasized that the UK’s focus should be on working with international partners to bring about a peaceful resolution, while rejecting violence and terrorism.

Earlier on Monday, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the government had received “no contact or no request” from Asma Assad or her representatives regarding her potential return to the UK.

In 2020 and 2021, the Metropolitan Police’s war crimes team received referrals concerning Asma Assad, but those investigations were eventually dropped. Asma Assad has been under sanctions by the UK and other Western countries due to her association with the Syrian regime, which has been accused of widespread human rights abuses during the country's civil war.

The debate surrounding her status comes as the situation in Syria continues to evolve, with the Assad regime's collapse raising questions about the future of those close to the former leader.