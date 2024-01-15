UK to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir as terror group: ‘Anti-Semitic organisation’

Britain's interior minister James Cleverly said on Monday he had begun the process of banning the Sunni Islamist political organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir, saying it was anti-Semitic and promoted "terrorism". British Home Secretary James Cleverly.(Reuters)

The group is already banned in Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Pakistan and several Central Asian and Arab countries.

"Hizb ut-Tahrir is an anti-Semitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks (on Israel)," Cleverly said.

If a draft order laid before parliament by Cleverly is agreed by MPs, the ban will come into force on January 19, making it an offence to support the group punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

It can also lead to an assets seizure.

"Hizb ut-Tahrir's praise of the 7 October attacks and associated incidents, as well as describing Hamas as 'heroes' on their central website constitutes promoting and encouraging terrorism," a government statement said.

"Hizb ut-Tahrir has a history of praising and celebrating attacks against Israel and attacks against Jews more widely. The UK stands strongly against anti-Semitism and will not tolerate the promotion of terrorism in any form," it added.

Hizb ut-Tahrir's long-term goal is to establish a Caliphate ruled under Islamic law.

Founded in 1953, it is headquartered in Lebanon and operates in at least 32 countries including the UK, United States, Canada and Australia, according to UK's Home Office.