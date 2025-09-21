UK to recognise statehood for Palestine on Sunday: Report

The UK is set to announce its recognition of statehood for Palestine on Sunday. As per the latest report, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to make an official announcement from Downing Street on September 21. In July, after France's announcement, the UK stated it would move to recognise statehood for Palestine at the UN General Assembly. (AFP)

In July, after France's announcement, the UK stated it would move to recognise statehood for Palestine at the UN General Assembly. However, in his statement, Starmer stated that the UK may shift its position if Israel met all conditions, including agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza, and an eventual two-state solution with Palestine.

However, as the war in Gaza rages on and Israel continues to escalate its war plans for the Palestinian territory, a BBC report has claimed that the Starmer government is likely to recognise Palestine on Sunday.

If Starmer announces the official recognition of a Palestinian state, it would mark a major shift in British foreign policy. Previous governments have backed the recognition but have stated that it should come as part of an overall peace process between Israel and Palestine.

"Ministers believe that time was now, and argue there was a moral responsibility to act to keep the hope of a long-term peace deal alive," reported the BBC.

Citing government sources, the BBC added that the move comes after ministers noted the worsening situation on the ground, including ongoing starvation and famine, Israel's renewed military operation and violence in Gaza.

Furthermore, ministers have also flagged their concerns regarding the growing expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank region.

Earlier this week, a UN commission concluded that Israel has been committing a genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. However, this report was dismissed by Israel as "distorted and false".

France, UK, Australia and more move to recognise Palestine

In a bid to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, several nations such as France, Australia, Canada and more have announced that they will be working towards recognising statehood for Palestine.

French President Emmanuel Macron set the ball rolling after his announcing his intention to recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly. Following France, the UK, Canada and Australia also announced their move to recognise Palestine.

Belgium, Malta and Portugal have also joined the list as their government move to recognise statehood for Palestine.

At present, the state of Palestine is recognised as a sovereign nation by 147 of the 193 UN member states, which amounts to 75 percent of the international community. Mexico joined the list earlier this year after it announced its official recognition of Palestine.

Palestine is also recognised by the Holy See, the governing body of the Catholic Church and Vatican City, which holds UN observer status.

These decisions have been slammed by Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu's government, with the Israeli prime minister accusing nations of “enaabling Hamas and terrorism.” Israel has been backed by the United States and current Trump administration in its criticism of the move to recognise Palestinian statehood at the UNGA.