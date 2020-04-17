e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK to remain locked down for at least 3 more weeks

UK to remain locked down for at least 3 more weeks

Several projects across the globe are at various stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, with one in the University of Oxford promising that it could be available by September.

world Updated: Apr 17, 2020 04:37 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
The number of coronavirus cases in the UK rose to 103,093, while 861 new fatalities were reported.
The number of coronavirus cases in the UK rose to 103,093, while 861 new fatalities were reported.(AFP file photo)
         

As the death toll from Covid-19 in the UK rose to 13,729 on Thursday, the British government extended the lockdown by at least three more weeks in the hope that social distancing and other restrictions will continue to have impact.

Also, the number of coronavirus cases in the UK rose to 103,093, while 861 new fatalities were reported.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab announced the extension amid signs that the curbs are having some effect. Ministers and experts said lifting the lockdown or a return to normalcy would not be feasible until the mass availability of a vaccine for the virus.

Several projects across the globe are at various stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, with one in the University of Oxford promising that it could be available by September.

Raab said, “Now is not the moment to give the coronavirus a second chance… We still don’t have infection rates down as much as we need to. Any change to social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in infections.”

Health minister Nadine Dorries said, “There is only one way we can exit a full lockdown and that is when we have a vaccine. Until then, we need to find ways we can adapt society and strike a balance between the health of the nation and our economy.”

Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson of Imperial College, who is advising the government, said some level of social distancing would need to be retained, until a vaccine is available, calling for an emphasis on scaling up testing and contact tracing. He called for more action at the official level, noting that more preparation had been done for Brexit than to deal with the pandemic.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet with stimulus in pipeline
PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet with stimulus in pipeline
Covid-19: UK outlines 5-point test to ease lockdown
Covid-19: UK outlines 5-point test to ease lockdown
Covid crisis temporary brake, it will improve: Prakash Javadekar
Covid crisis temporary brake, it will improve: Prakash Javadekar
Your voice may be able to tell if you have Covid
Your voice may be able to tell if you have Covid
In containment zones, WhatsApp groups are the new lifelines
In containment zones, WhatsApp groups are the new lifelines
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

world news