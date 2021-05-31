Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped: Report
UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped: Report

The Covid-19 vaccine certification review is still in process and no decision has yet been made, a government official said
Reuters | | Reported by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 05:47 AM IST
A report published in The Daily Telegraph said that according to UK officials working on the review into Covid-19 status certificates, there is no chance the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK.(AP File Photo )

Britain plans to drop Covid-19 passports as a legal requirement for large events, The Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The UK officials working on the review into Covid-19 status certificates believe there is no chance the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK, the report added.

A government spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters that the Covid-19 vaccine certification review is still in process and no decision has yet been made.

There has been mounting concern over the prospect of vaccine certificates voiced by the UK's Conservative Party, as well as opposition lawmakers and civil rights groups. In April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also signaled the ethical issues posed by Covid-19 vaccine certification.

