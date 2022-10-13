Home / World News / UK wants stronger trading relationship with India, foreign minister Cleverly says

UK wants stronger trading relationship with India, foreign minister Cleverly says

world news
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 12:41 PM IST

“We do want to have an even stronger, and it's strong already, but an even stronger trading, relationship with India”, James Cleverly said.

British foreign minister James Cleverly.(REUTERS)
British foreign minister James Cleverly.(REUTERS)
Reuters |

British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday Britain wanted to have an even stronger trading relationship with India after reports that remarks by a fellow minister about Indian immigrants could put a future deal in doubt.

Asked about the comments made by interior minister Suella Braverman about Indian migrants in Britain and the possible impact, Cleverly said: "We do want to have an even stronger, and it's strong already, but an even stronger trading, relationship with India."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom britain
united kingdom britain

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out