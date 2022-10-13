UK wants stronger trading relationship with India, foreign minister Cleverly says
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 12:41 PM IST
“We do want to have an even stronger, and it's strong already, but an even stronger trading, relationship with India”, James Cleverly said.
Reuters |
British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday Britain wanted to have an even stronger trading relationship with India after reports that remarks by a fellow minister about Indian immigrants could put a future deal in doubt.
Asked about the comments made by interior minister Suella Braverman about Indian migrants in Britain and the possible impact, Cleverly said: "We do want to have an even stronger, and it's strong already, but an even stronger trading, relationship with India."
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics