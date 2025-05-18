Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ukraine claims Russia intends to launch intercontinental ballistic missile to ‘intimidate’ Kyiv and EU

Reuters |
May 18, 2025 08:03 PM IST

The overnight launch was ordered to be implemented from Russia's Sverdlovsk region, the GUR agency said in a statement.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency said on Sunday Russia planned to conduct a "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile to intimidate Ukraine and the West.

Russia does not answer questions about its plans to test launch nuclear missiles.(AP)
Russia does not answer questions about its plans to test launch nuclear missiles.(AP)

The overnight launch was ordered to be implemented from Russia's Sverdlovsk region, the GUR agency said in a statement on the Telegram app. It added the flight range for the missile was more than 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles).

"In order to demonstratively pressure and intimidate Ukraine, and also EU and NATO member states, the aggressor state of Russia intends to make a ‘training and combat’ launch of the RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from the Yars complex," GUR said in the statement.

There was no immediate comment from Russia on the Ukrainian military intelligence statement.

Russia does not answer questions about its plans to test launch nuclear missiles, the details of which it classifies as a military secret, although it issues statements after such launches.

More than three years into the war against Russia, Ukraine is under enormous pressure as Russia seeks frontline gains in the Ukrainian east, and diplomatic efforts to end the war have so far yielded no results.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / Ukraine claims Russia intends to launch intercontinental ballistic missile to ‘intimidate’ Kyiv and EU
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On