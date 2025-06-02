Ukraine drone attack: Which aircraft were damaged and how much loss did Russia incur?

In a stunning attack, Ukraine on Sunday bombarded air bases deep inside Russia and either damaged or destroyed at least 40 fighter and bomber aircraft. The attack, which Volodymyr Zelensky described as meticulously planned, entailed a barrage of drones that had been stashed in trucks. The trucks were sneaked into Russia and taken close to Russia's strategic airfields, as far as eastern Siberia, before the drones were launched in what is being described as the most daring Ukrainian onslaught thus far. FPV drones equipped with explosive devices in a shelter at an undisclosed location near Kostyantynivka.(AFP File )

What did Russia lose?

Bloomberg, quoting a Ukrainian operative, reported that more than 40 Russian aircraft, including the Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3 long-range bombers capable of deploying conventional and nuclear weapons as well as the A-50, were reportedly damaged in Sunday’s operations.

The attack triggered Russian losses amounting to at least $2 billion, said the operative.

Ukraine's national security and defence council official said on Monday that Ukraine destroyed at least 13 planes. Many other planes were also damaged, it added.

Revealing the details of the operation, Zelensky said Ukraine had started planning the attack "one year, six months, and nine days" ago.

"Our most long-range operation. Our people involved in preparing the operation were withdrawn from Russian territory in time," he said.

117 drones attacked Russian bases, he said, adding that “34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the airfields were hit.”

Russia confirms attack

Russia confirmed the attack in a statement, saying five military bases were targeted; however, only a few aircraft were hit.

The attacks “were repelled at the Ivanovo, Ryazan and the Amur regions,” the ministry said.

Earlier, Russia attacked Ukraine in one of the longest barrages of missiles and drones. The sirens in Ukrainian cities lasted for more than 9 hours, and at least 12 people were killed. Ukraine Ground Forces Commander Mykhaylo Drapatyi resigned in the wake of the attack.

The incidents occurred just as Moscow and Kyiv prepared to send delegations to Turkey for a second round of peace talks on Monday.

With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg