Zelensky praises ‘brilliant’ drone attack as Ukraine damages 40 Russian jets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday that the country's armed forces had conducted a "brilliant operation" in Russia aimed "exclusively at military targets" which destroyed over 40 aircraft in an operation named ‘Spiderweb’. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised those involved in Operation Spiderweb(AFP)

In a series of posts on X, Zelensky said, “Just now, I received a report from Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk - a brilliant operation was carried out. It took place on enemy territory and was aimed exclusively at military targets - specifically, the equipment used in strikes against Ukraine. Russia suffered truly significant losses - entirely justified and deserved.”

The Ukrainian President thanked the country's Security Service and its chief, General Maliuk, as well as everyone who was involved in the operation.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) conducted large-scale drone strikes against several air bases deep inside Russia, destroying over 40 combat planes as part of Operation Spiderweb, a day ahead of the peace talks scheduled to be held between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

He said, "What's most interesting - and this can now be stated publicly - is that the "office" of our operation on Russian territory was located directly next to FSB headquarters in one of their regions. In total, 117 drones were used in the operation - with a corresponding number of drone operators involved. 34 per cent of the strategic cruise missile carriers stationed at air bases were hit."

Zelensky added, “Our personnel operated across multiple Russian regions - in three different time zones. And the people who assisted us were withdrawn from Russian territory before the operation, they are now safe. It is genuinely satisfying when something I authorized a year and six months ago comes to fruition and deprives Russians of over forty units of strategic aviation. We will continue this work."

Zelensky calls for people to be cautious, heed air raid alerts

Zelensky stated that even before Operation Spiderweb was carried out in Russian territory, Ukraine had received intelligence that Russia was preparing another massive strike against them. He called on people not to ignore air raid alerts.

"Last night, there were nearly 500 Russian attack drones. Each week, they have been increasing the number of units used per strike. Now, they have also prepared Kalibr missiles launched from naval carriers. We know exactly who we are dealing with. And we will defend ourselves by all means available to us, to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Not for a single second did we want this war," he said, in a post on X.

The President reiterated that Ukraine had offered a ceasefire to Russia, and the US proposal for the same had been on the table since March 11, and yet, Putin had chosen to continue the war.

"It was the Russians who chose to continue the war, even under conditions where the entire world is calling for an end to the killing. And pressure is truly needed - pressure on Russia that should bring it back to reality. Pressure through sanctions. Pressure from our forces. Pressure through diplomacy. All of it must work together," Zelensky said.