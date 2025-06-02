What are FPV drones Ukraine used to strike deep inside Russia under ‘Operation Spider Web’?

The Russian defence ministry on Sunday said Ukraine launched FPV (first-person view) drone attacks on five airbases across the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions, adding that all strikes on the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur airfields were successfully repelled. FPV drones equipped with explosive devices in a shelter at an undisclosed location near Kostyantynivka.(AFP File )

Ukraine’s security service claimed over 40 Russian planes were destroyed in a long-planned drone strike deep inside Russia, ahead of new peace talks in Istanbul.

Footage showed drones launched from containers as men tried to stop them. Ukraine says 41 Russian military aircraft, including Tu-95, Tu-22M, and A-50s, were hit.

What are FPV drones?

First-person view (FPV) drones are small flying machines with cameras on the front. The camera sends live video to special goggles worn by the operator, who sees what the drone sees, like sitting in the drone’s cockpit. This allows for precise flying, even through tight spaces or over rough ground.

Originally designed for drone racing and hobbies, FPV drones are now being used in war. They are often fitted with explosives and flown straight into enemy targets, where they explode on impact.

The Atlantic Council says these drones are attractive because they’re cheap to make but can destroy armoured vehicles or damage enemy positions.

How Ukraine is using FPV drones for attacks

Ukraine has turned FPV drones into powerful weapons in its fight against Russia. Soldiers use them to attack tanks, military vehicles, and even trenches. Because they are flown by hand all the way to the target, they are very accurate.

A NATO official told Foreign Policy that more than two-thirds of the Russian tanks destroyed were hit by FPV drones used by Ukraine.

In one major mission, called “Operation Spider Web,” Ukrainian forces secretly sent FPV drones deep into Russia, hidden inside trucks.

They attacked several air bases, destroying over 40 aircraft, including long-range bombers. The Washington Post reported that the raid showed how drones can reach far behind enemy lines.

Who is making these drones?

Ukraine is now producing many of its own FPV drones, supported by funding and backing from private groups. The defence ministry has announced plans to buy 4.5 million FPV drones in 2025, with a budget of over $2.6 billion.

Companies like TAF Drones are making tens of thousands of drones each month. A group called Wild Hornets has also developed a larger drone called the “Queen Hornet,” which can carry heavier explosives and fly longer distances. These efforts receive support through donations, crowdfunding, and tech volunteers across the country.