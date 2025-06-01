Watch | Moment when Ukrainian drones hit Russian military jets in massive attack

As the Russia Ukraine war escalates, Ukraine's latest drone attack on Russian military jets and airbases was caught on camera on Sunday. The attack, which was a counter to Russian overnight strikes, caused damage to 40 Russian military aircraft and left seveal airbases damaged. Aftermath of the Ukrainian drone attack in the Irkutsk region (X/@RT)

Speaking to AP news agency, a Ukrainian security official confirmed that 40 military bombers were hit by Ukrainian drones. Ukraine's attack comes after the air force downed nearly 500 drones in Russia's biggest overnight drone attack against Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Air Force added that along with 472 drones, Russia also launched seven missiles towards Ukrainian territory, of which three were downed. One missile struck a military training unit in Ukraine, killing 12 soldiers.

On Cam | Ukraine's latest drone offensive

Videos shared by Russian media showed the exact moment Ukrainian drones targeted airbases. In a video shared by RT, recorded by Irkutsk region governor Igor Kobzev, Ukrainian drones can be seen over the military base in Siberia.

As per data shared by the SBU, Ukrainian forces hit Russian aircraft, including Tu-95 and Tu-22, which are strategic bombers deployed by Russia to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine.

Ukrainian drones also attacked the Olenya air base in Murmansk. This air base is one of Russia’s key strategic aviation facilities and is known for hosting aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Earlier today, unconfirmed visuals of Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian air bases went viral on social media platform X. While the authenticity of the videos is yet to be confirmed, the attack was confirmed by Ukrainian officials.

Last week, Russian forces launched 367 drones and missiles across Ukrainian cities, killing 13 people. These attacks also killed three children in the Zhytomyr region.