 Ukraine: Fire at cooling tower of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ukraine: Fire at cooling tower of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

AFP |
Aug 12, 2024 01:05 AM IST

There had been no detected change in the radiation levels around the plant.

A fire broke out Sunday at a cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which is under the control of Russian forces, a Moscow-installed official said.

A view shows Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the bank of Kakhovka Reservoir near the town of Nikopol, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine June 16, 2023.(Reuters)
A view shows Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the bank of Kakhovka Reservoir near the town of Nikopol, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine June 16, 2023.(Reuters)

"As a result of shelling of the town of Energodar by the Ukrainian armed forces, there was a fire at a cooling system," Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said on Telegram.

Both Balitsky and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there had been no detected change in the radiation levels around the plant, as Zelensky accused Russian forces of having started the fire.

bur/jj

Get Current Updates on World News, US News, Hollywood News, Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Ukraine: Fire at cooling tower of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On