Ukraine hits Moscow oil refinery for second time this week, Zelensky says 'justified response'

Black smoke and flames erupted over Moscow on Thursday after Ukraine targeted an oil refinery in Moscow for the second time this week. As videos of the attack gained traction on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that this attack was a “justified response” to recent Russian attacks on Kyiv. Black smoke rises from the area of the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow on June 18, 2026. (AFP)

The Ukrainian attack comes as a response to recent air raids by Russia in Kyiv. Earlier this week, at least 11 people were killed after a missile and drone barrage at the Dormition Cathedral, which is part of the UNESCO-listed Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex.

As per Ukrainian officials, the Russian attack, which struck multiple cities, including the capital, was one of the most destructive aerial bombardments on Kyiv’s cultural and civilian infrastructure in months.

“This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities, and another important result of our warriors’ work against facilities that sustain Russia’s war machine,” said Zelensky on X.