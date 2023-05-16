Ukraine supreme court chief arrested in $2.7 million graft probe
Ukraine graft probe: A senior official leading the government's anti-corruption efforts informed the development to the reporters.
Ukraine on Tuesday announced that law enforcement had detained the head of the country's supreme court in a $2.7 million bribery inquiry, as Kyiv pursues anti-graft measures required for closer integration with the European Union.
"The head of the supreme court has been detained," Oleksandr Klymenko, a senior official leading the government's anti-corruption efforts, told reporters in Kyiv.
