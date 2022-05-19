Ukraine: Top US, Russian generals talk for first time since war | Key points
The fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continues for nearly three months, with no peace in sight. On Thursday, top US and Russian generals spoke on telephone for the first time since the Ukraine invasion began. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff spoke to his Russian counterpart General Valery Gerasimov and discussed security-related issues, AFP reported.
The telephonic conversation between the two generals comes on a day when a Kremlin official said that Moscow wants to take the entire Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, which it had recognised as independent days before the invasion began. This on a day when 12 people have been killed and 40 injured in Russian shelling in Severodonetsk in Luhank region, AFP reported.
Here are the top developments that unfolded in battleground Ukraine.
1. The United States is working to arm the Ukrainian fighters with advanced anti-ship missiles to help them defeat Russia's naval blockade, Reuters quoted White House officials. There are concerns that more powerful weapons which could sink Russian warships can intensify the conflict. The agency reported that three U.S. officials and two congressional sources said two types of powerful anti-ship missiles, the Harpoon made by Boeing and the Naval Strike Missile made by Kongsberg and Raytheon Technologies were in active consideration for either direct shipment to Ukraine, or through a transfer from a European ally that has the missiles.
ALSO READ: ‘Shot him at short range’: Russian soldier during first war crime trial
2. US President Joe Biden has offered his support to the bids by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. NATO's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said he was hopeful that the applications could be soon accepted despite initial opposition by Turkey. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blocked the bids, saying he’s frustrated with the approach of some members of the alliance towards Kurdish groups he considers terrorists.
3. Germany has pledged 1 billion euros in grants to Ukraine during the meeting of finance officials from the G7 economic powers. "I have just declared for Germany in the meeting that we want to participate to the tune of 1 billion euros in grants," German finance minister Christian Lindner was quoted by Reuters.
4. China is seeking to replenish its crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil, Bloomberg reported. The move is being seen as Beijing's strategy to strengthen its energy ties with Moscow. The crude would be used to fill China’s strategic petroleum reserves, and talks are being conducted at a government level with little direct involvement from oil companies.
5. European Council chief Charles Michel has said that the European Union would support a speedier accession of Serbia into the bloc and help it to diversify its energy supplies, Reuters reported. "We need to speed up EU integration and we must create incentive for reforms," Michel said in Belgrade.
-
At least 12 killed in Russian shelling of Severodonetsk: Governor
Severodonetsk, with a pre-war population of just over 100,000 people, is a key goal of the Russian military which has made capturing the eastern Donbas region a key objective. The eastern industrial centre and its sister city Lysychansk make up the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the smaller of the two regions comprising the Donbas war zone.
-
Joe Biden welcomes Sweden & Finland's NATO bids, promises full US backing
US President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed the applications made by Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.
-
Monkeypox found in US and UK: What is it and should you be worried?
A case of the rare and potentially dangerous monkeypox has been confirmed in the US after infections were reported across Europe. The infected man had recently traveled to Canada and is now receiving treatment in hospital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Department of Health said the case poses no risk to the public. Health officials in Canada are investigating up to 13 cases in Montreal, Radio-Canada reported.
-
Monkeypox: List of nations where this rare disease has been identified so far
Cases of monkeypox have been identified in European and American countries, giving health authorities another reason to worry about amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that is in its third year now. Health officials have stressed that the risk to the general population is low. Most human cases have been in central and west Africa, where the disease is endemic. One person in Sweden has a confirmed case of monkeypox, health authorities said.
-
Ukraine: Russian soldier on war crime trial says he shot civilian at short range
Narrating the events of the crime during the court hearing, Vadim Shishimarin, attached to a Russian tank division, said he initially he had declined the shooting order and only complied when an “unknown” soldier, who was in the car with him at the time, pestered him for the same in a “forceful tone”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics