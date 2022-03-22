Home / World News / Five killed, dozens hurt as Russia razes another Ukrainian town to ground
Five killed, dozens hurt as Russia razes another Ukrainian town to ground

  • Avdiivka is adjacent to the de-facto capital of pro-Moscow separatists, who had wrested control of two self-proclaimed republics in 2014.
In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, a Ukrainian soldier passes by a destroyed Butovka coal mine as he approaches his front line position in the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine.(AP)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 07:24 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

At least five people were killed, while more than a dozen others were injured after Russian forces attacked the east Ukrainian town of Avdiivka.

"In the Donetsk region, Avdiivka was fired on by artillery and aircraft. The city was razed to the ground. Five civilians were killed and 19 were injured," Ukraine's ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova, said in a statement. The attack took place late Monday.

Avdiivka is adjacent to the de-facto capital of pro-Moscow separatists, who had wrested control of two self-proclaimed republics in 2014.

Ukraine has accused Russia of indiscriminately targeting medical facilities, residential areas, and bomb shelters since Moscow began its invasion nearly a month ago. Russia, on the other hand, has denied purposefully targeting civilians and has accused Ukrainian forces of using civilians as human shields.

In a separate post on telegram, Denisova said a Russian tank in the Kharkiv region had targeted a civilian-marked car killing three adults and a child.

Russia has continued its aggression against Ukraine even as talks between the warring nations continue. The Kremlin last week dismissed reports of "major progress" in talks after speculation Ukraine would accept limitations on its military and scrapping of its NATO ambitions to end the war.

The war, which began on February 24, is feared to become more aggressive with Western nations, including the United States, saying Moscow could be planning to launch a chemical/biological attack.

Earlier, the United Kingdom said the ongoing peace talks could be a 'smokescreen' for more extreme military manoeuvres by Russian forces. "I'm very sceptical," British foreign secretary Liz Truss had told The Times, "What we've seen is an attempt to create space for the Russians to regroup. Their invasion isn't going to plan."

"I fear the negotiation is yet another attempt to create a diversion and create a smokescreen. I don't think we're yet at a point for negotiation," she had said.

(With agency inputs)

Tuesday, March 22, 2022
