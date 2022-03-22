Five killed, dozens hurt as Russia razes another Ukrainian town to ground
- Avdiivka is adjacent to the de-facto capital of pro-Moscow separatists, who had wrested control of two self-proclaimed republics in 2014.
At least five people were killed, while more than a dozen others were injured after Russian forces attacked the east Ukrainian town of Avdiivka.
"In the Donetsk region, Avdiivka was fired on by artillery and aircraft. The city was razed to the ground. Five civilians were killed and 19 were injured," Ukraine's ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova, said in a statement. The attack took place late Monday.
Avdiivka is adjacent to the de-facto capital of pro-Moscow separatists, who had wrested control of two self-proclaimed republics in 2014.
Ukraine has accused Russia of indiscriminately targeting medical facilities, residential areas, and bomb shelters since Moscow began its invasion nearly a month ago. Russia, on the other hand, has denied purposefully targeting civilians and has accused Ukrainian forces of using civilians as human shields.
In a separate post on telegram, Denisova said a Russian tank in the Kharkiv region had targeted a civilian-marked car killing three adults and a child.
Russia has continued its aggression against Ukraine even as talks between the warring nations continue. The Kremlin last week dismissed reports of "major progress" in talks after speculation Ukraine would accept limitations on its military and scrapping of its NATO ambitions to end the war.
The war, which began on February 24, is feared to become more aggressive with Western nations, including the United States, saying Moscow could be planning to launch a chemical/biological attack.
Earlier, the United Kingdom said the ongoing peace talks could be a 'smokescreen' for more extreme military manoeuvres by Russian forces. "I'm very sceptical," British foreign secretary Liz Truss had told The Times, "What we've seen is an attempt to create space for the Russians to regroup. Their invasion isn't going to plan."
"I fear the negotiation is yet another attempt to create a diversion and create a smokescreen. I don't think we're yet at a point for negotiation," she had said.
(With agency inputs)
-
Top US expert warns of Covid surge 'as seen in Europe': 10 global updates
Top US medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned in his latest remarks that a new surge in the country is expected in the coming weeks. He also said a second booster shot - or a fourth dose of the vaccine - may be needed for the elderly.
-
Imran Khan faces IMF's doubts: 'How will you fund $1.5 bn subsidy package?'
At a time Imran Khan's government is facing opposition in Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund has asked the government to explain how it would fund the $1.5 billion subsidy package that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced.
-
Omicron, BA.2, new wave of pandemic: 5 things WHO says on Covid situation
Omicron, which is not the last variant of SARS-CoV-2, will pick up pockets for months and months until another pocket of susceptibility opens up, the World Health Organization said amid a fresh wave of the pandemic, warning that the pandemic is far from being over.
-
'Russia has failed to gain control of air': UK on Ukraine resistance
Large parts of the war-hit country - in the north, east and south - are bearing the impact of the offensive, the UK had earlier said.
-
Putin set to hold nuclear evacuation drill; moved family to Siberia: Reports
As Western agents are trying to analyse Putin's mind through his recent appearances, they find that Putin is 'trapped in a closed world of his own making', where he is the single decision maker and he is absolutely insulated from other points of view.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics