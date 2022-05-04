Ukraine war: Moscow exploring options to deal with EU's oil ban, new sanctions
- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, when asked about EU's proposed phased oil embargo, said “We are looing into different options.”
Russia on Wednesday said it was considering various options to deal with a proposed oil embargo by the European Union (EU).
The EU's chief executive earlier in the day proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia, besides sanctions on its top bank and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves in part of its toughest measures yet to punish Moscow over its military onslaught in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “We are looing into different options.”
Read here for live updates on the war
Peskov further said Russia was not storming the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, after Ukraine accused Moscow of launching a "powerful" assault on the industrial zone where Kyiv's forces were holed up.
"The order was publicly given by the supreme commander-in-chief to cancel the assault," Peskov told reporters, referring to an order given by President Vladimir Putin last month not to pursue an attack on the area. "There is no storming," Peskov said.
The Kremlin also dismissed speculation that Putin planned to declare a war against its pro-West neighbour and declare a national mobilisation on May 9 when Russia would commemorate the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two.
"There is no chance of that. It's nonsense," Peskov said.
Putin will deliver a speech on May 9 and oversee a military parade on Moscow's Red Square.
Further, the Kremlin said no agreement had been reached on a possible meeting between Putin and Pope Francis for talks on the Ukraine war.
Pope Francis said in a recent interview he had asked for a meeting in Moscow with Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply.
(With agency inputs)
-
Sri Lanka seeks fertilisers from India, deferral of payment of $2.5 bn to ACU
New Delhi: Sri Lanka has sought the supply of fertilisers from India and the deferral of a payment of $2.5 billion to the Asian Clearing Union as part of efforts to cope with the island nation's worst economic crisis in decades, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. It is in this context that the Sri Lankan side has made the request for the supply of fertilisers, the people said.
-
Delta or different variant may cause another Covid-19 outbreak: Study
The Omicron subvariants may burn themselves out in the next couple of months and there could be another outbreak of Delta or a different coronavirus strain this summer, according to a modelling study conducted in Israel. The finding, published last week in the journal Science of The Total Environment, suggests that while Delta wiped out the variants that preceded it, Omicron has not eliminated the deadly variant which could re-emerge.
-
Scindia meets Canadian counterpart, discusses open skies policy
An open skies policy between India and Canada featured prominently in discussions during a meeting on Tuesday between Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his Canadian counterpart. Scindia, who is on an official three-day visit to Canada, met with Alghabra in Ottawa. This was the first bilateral visit by an Indian Cabinet Minister to Canada in over two years. He said he had “a very fruitful exchange” with Alghabra.
-
EU chief proposes ‘complete import ban on all Russian oil’ within six months
European Union countries will stop importing Russian oil and refined products, the head of the bloc's executive European Commission said on Wednesday in proposing a sixth round of sanctions against Moscow for waging a war on Ukraine.
-
Ukraine, UN and Red Cross renew efforts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol
A convoy of buses left Mariupol on Wednesday in a new attempt by Ukraine, the U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross to evacuate civilians from the southern Ukrainian city, the regional governor said. The convoy was heading for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics