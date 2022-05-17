Ukraine war: Russia was prepared to use artillery against inhabited areas in Chernihiv, says UK

The United Kingdom on Tuesday said Russia was prepared for artillery strike against inhabited areas in Chernihiv, to the north of Ukraine’s Capital, Kyiv, pointing to what it said was the ‘scale of damage’ to residential buildings caused by Moscow’s troops in the region.

“Approximately 3,500 building are estimated to have been destroyed or damaged during Russia’s abandoned advance towards the Ukrainian capital. 80% of the damage has been caused to residential buildings. The scale of this damage indicates Russia’s preparedness to use artillery against inhabited areas, with minimal regard to discrimination or proportionality,” the UK’s Ministry of defence informed on Twitter.

The scale of this damage indicates Russia’s preparedness to use artillery against inhabited areas, with minimal regard to discrimination or proportionality. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 17, 2022

The ministry, which provides daily updates on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, further said, “Russia has likely resorted to an increased reliance on indiscriminate artillery bombardment due to a limited target acquisition capability, and an unwillingness to risk flying combat aircraft routinely beyond its own frontlines.”

The UK also projected that Moscow, in a bid to regain momentum in its advance in the Donbas area, would keep relying ‘heavily’ on massed artillery strikes.

In the coming weeks, Russia is likely to continue to rely heavily on massed artillery strikes as it attempts to regain momentum in its advance in the Donbas. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 17, 2022

At various times during its ‘special military operation’ on its neighbour soil, Russia has been accused of targeting common civilians, with the most serious allegations against its forces coming from Bucha. The Kremlin has, however, denied targeting civilians and, in case of the Bucha killings, called it a ‘cynical false flag’ operation by Kyiv.

The killings resulted in Russia being suspended from the primary membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

