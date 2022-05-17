Ukraine war: Russia was prepared to use artillery against inhabited areas in Chernihiv, says UK
The United Kingdom on Tuesday said Russia was prepared for artillery strike against inhabited areas in Chernihiv, to the north of Ukraine’s Capital, Kyiv, pointing to what it said was the ‘scale of damage’ to residential buildings caused by Moscow’s troops in the region.
Click here for latest updates on Russia-Ukraine war
“Approximately 3,500 building are estimated to have been destroyed or damaged during Russia’s abandoned advance towards the Ukrainian capital. 80% of the damage has been caused to residential buildings. The scale of this damage indicates Russia’s preparedness to use artillery against inhabited areas, with minimal regard to discrimination or proportionality,” the UK’s Ministry of defence informed on Twitter.
The ministry, which provides daily updates on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, further said, “Russia has likely resorted to an increased reliance on indiscriminate artillery bombardment due to a limited target acquisition capability, and an unwillingness to risk flying combat aircraft routinely beyond its own frontlines.”
Also Read | Ukraine says holdout mission complete, Russia slams G7 on food crisis: 10 points
The UK also projected that Moscow, in a bid to regain momentum in its advance in the Donbas area, would keep relying ‘heavily’ on massed artillery strikes.
At various times during its ‘special military operation’ on its neighbour soil, Russia has been accused of targeting common civilians, with the most serious allegations against its forces coming from Bucha. The Kremlin has, however, denied targeting civilians and, in case of the Bucha killings, called it a ‘cynical false flag’ operation by Kyiv.
Also Read | Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk
The killings resulted in Russia being suspended from the primary membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
-
Canada to quickly ratify membership of Finland, Sweden in Nato: Melanie Joly
Canada will quickly ratify the membership of Finland and Sweden in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), as and when it has been approved. Speaking to reporters during the course of a teleconference from Brussels, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said such ratification has support from across party lines in Canada.
-
New Sri Lanka PM to sell airline, print money to pay wages
Sri Lanka's new government plans to sell its national airline to stem losses, part of efforts to stabilize the nation's finances even as authorities are forced to print money to pay government salaries. The new administration plans to privatize Sri Lankan Airlines, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a televised address to the nation Monday.
-
Normal life is weeks away for Shanghai, despite 'zero Covid' status
Shanghai achieved on Tuesday the long-awaited milestone of three consecutive days with no new Covid-19 cases outside quarantine zones but most residents will have to put up with confinement for a while longer before resuming more normal life. For other cities in China that have been under lockdown, a third day with no new cases in the community usually means "zero Covid" status and the beginning of the lifting of restrictions.
-
Chinese PM presses Pak PM to punish Karachi university blast culprits: report
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday talked over the phone with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and repeated his government's demand for punishment for those involved in the attack on Chinese teachers at Karachi University. During the phone call with Sharif, Li pointed out that the Chinese side is shocked and outraged by the recent attack on its nationals in Karachi, and strongly condemns the terrorist attack, Xinhua news agency reported.
-
US commission votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A presidential advisory commission has unanimously voted to recommend President Joe Biden process all applications for green cards, or Permanent Resident cards within six months. Green Card holders are allowed to live and work permanently in the United States. The recommendations of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders( PACAANHPI) will be sent to Joe Biden for his approval. All its 25 commissioners unanimously approved the proposal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics