Ukraine's capital Kyiv comes under air attack, blasts heard

Reuters |
Nov 11, 2023 02:25 PM IST

It was the first attack on Kyiv since late September.

Ukraine's capital Kyiv came under air attack on Saturday and big explosions were heard, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said, but there was no immediate information on if there were any casualties.

People sit in a metro station to shelter from an air raid, during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, November 11, 2023. (Reuters)
People sit in a metro station to shelter from an air raid, during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, November 11, 2023. (Reuters)

"Strong explosions were heard on in the left bank of the capital," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, referring to the left bank of the river Dnipro.

"Preliminary, air defence was working against ballistic (missiles)."

Air alerts for Kyiv and a nearby region were announced just minutes before the explosions were heard. City authorities urged residents to stay in shelters.

