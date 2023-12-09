Ukraine's first lady urges the world for financial support amid Russia war

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, has appealed to the Western countries for continuing financial support to the country. According to a BBC report, Zelenska spoke to journalist Laura Kuenssberg after Republican senators in the US blocked a bill for support to Ukraine amid its war against Russia. The report said that the aid was worth more than $60billion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Right) and his wife Olena Zelenska(AFP)

In the interview, Zelenska highlighted the desperate need for financial support for the functioning of Ukraine and its fight against invading Russian army.

"If the world gets tired, they will simply let us die," said Zelenska.

"It hurts us greatly to see the signs that the passionate willingness to help may fade. It is a matter of life for us. Therefore, it hurts to see that," she added.

Meanwhile, countries like the UK are also urging US politicians to allow aid to Ukraine. In a recent visit to the United States, UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron highlighted that not continuing aid to Ukraine would be a "Christmas present" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US, Germany, the UK have been giving military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded it.

Russia claims to have annexed the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions in the east and south of Ukraine and is planning to hold elections in the occupied territory.

US' proposed aid to Ukraine is being blocked by Republicans citing President Joe Biden's failure to stem the flow of immigrants to America from its borders. The Republicans want funds for strengthening border security measures in the USA aimed at preventing the illegal migrants entering the country. Notably, illegal migrants have overwhelmed USA's asylum system and are also affecting its economy with cities like New York City suffering adverse effects.