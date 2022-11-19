Home / World News / Ukraine's prosecutor general says over 400 children killed in war to date

Ukraine's prosecutor general says over 400 children killed in war to date

world news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 04:50 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: More than 837 children have also been injured in a tally officials said was "not final".

Russia-Ukraine War: Morticians stand outside a church during the funeral of one of two victims of a missile.(Reuters)
Reuters |

At least 437 Ukrainian children have been killed as a result of Russia's invasion, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office said on Saturday.

More than 837 children have also been injured in a tally officials said was "not final" because they were still verifying information from zones of active fighting, liberated areas and territory still occupied by Russian forces.

The eastern Donetsk region was the most affected, with 423 children killed or injured, the prosecutor's office said.

The United Nations has said at least 16,295 civilians have been killed since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, which Kyiv and Western leaders have denounced as an act of unprovoked aggression. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

