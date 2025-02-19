Ukraine's Zelenskyy say Donald Trump in Russian ‘disinformation space’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded on Wednesday to comments made by US President Donald Trump, accusing him of being in a "disinformation space" shaped by Russia. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as he gives a press conference in Kyiv.(AFP)

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida's Palm Beach, Donald Trump claimed that Zelenskyy's approval rating was "about four percent." In response, Zelenskyy addressed the issue at a press conference in Kyiv, stating, "We've seen this disinformation. We understand it is coming from Russia." He further added, "Trump lives in this disinformation space."

Donald Trump also suggested that Ukraine should hold elections, which have been postponed due to the ongoing war and the imposition of martial law. Given the ongoing conflict, public opinion polls in Ukraine have proven unreliable at best.

Zelenskyy made these comments just before meeting with Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, who arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday. Kellogg is in Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy and military leaders as US policy shifts away from isolating Russian President Vladimir Putin.'

Ukraine was to blame for war, implies Trump

Earlier, Donald Trump implied that Ukraine was to blame for the war, which will soon enter its fourth year. His comments are likely to anger Ukrainian officials, who have repeatedly called for international support to fight against Russia's full-scale invasion that began on February 24, 2022.

The conflict has already taken a heavy toll on Ukraine, with Russia's larger military pushing Ukrainian forces back in the eastern regions. The front line, which stretches over 1,000 kilometres (600 miles), has seen Ukrainian troops losing ground.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump told reporters at his Florida home that Ukraine "never should have started" the war and "could have made a deal" to avoid it.

Upon his arrival in Kyiv, Kellogg described his visit as “a chance to have some good, substantial talks."

Zelenskyy cancelled his planned trip to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, which some analysts believe was done to avoid lending legitimacy to US-Russia talks about Ukraine’s future.

American officials have suggested that Ukraine’s hopes of joining NATO to defend itself against Russian aggression will not materialise if a peace agreement is reached. Zelenskyy has insisted that any peace settlement must include security guarantees from the US to protect Ukraine from future Russian threats.

On his arrival in Kyiv, Kellogg said, as reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne Novyny, “We understand the need for security guarantees."

He added, “It’s very clear to us the importance of the sovereignty of this nation and the independence of this nation as well. ... Part of my mission is to sit and listen,” the retired three-star general said.

Kellogg also mentioned that he would convey the information gathered during his visit to Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio Secretary to “and ensure that we get this one right.”