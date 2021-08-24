Ukrainian evacuation plane hijacked into Iran from Kabul: Reports

A minister in Ukraine claimed on Tuesday that an evacuation flight was hijacked from Afghanistan on Sunday and taken to Iran. However, the claims have been denied by both Ukraine and Iran.

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister Yevgeny Yenin was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Taas that the plane was hijacked by "armed people". He said that the plane was stolen from Ukraine and "flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard".

He, however, did not divulge more information about what happened to the flight.

Hours later, the authorities in Iran denied that any hijacked plane landed in the country. Ukraine too, officially rejected Yenin's claim that the plane was hijacked.

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko denied that one the planes of the country had been hijacked in Kabul. He told Interfax agency that Yenin “was explaining in general the unprecedented level of difficulties that diplomats have had to face in order to evacuate Ukrainians.”

Many countries have launched evacuation missions to take out their citizens from Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power on August 15. The swift evacuation is being carried out with the help of the forces of United States, which are in control of Hamid Karzai International (HKI) airport in Kabul.