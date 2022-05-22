Ukrainian negotiator rules out ceasefire or concessions to Russia
Ukraine on Saturday ruled out agreeing to a ceasefire with Russia and said Kyiv would not accept any deal with Moscow that involved ceding territory.
Acknowledging that Kyiv's stance on the war was becoming more uncompromising, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said making concessions would backfire on Ukraine because Russia would hit back harder after any break in fighting.
"The war will not stop (after any concessions). It will just be put on pause for some time," he told Reuters in an interview in the heavily guarded presidential office, where some of the windows and corridors are protected by sandbags.
"After a while, with renewed intensity, the Russians will build up their weapons, manpower and work on their mistakes, modernise a little, fire many generals … And they'll start a new offensive, even more bloody and large-scale."
Podolyak dismissed as "very strange" calls in the West for an urgent ceasefire that would involve Russian forces remaining in territory they have occupied in Ukraine's south and east.
"The (Russian) forces must leave the country and after that the resumption of the peace process will be possible," he said.
Both sides say peace talks have stagnated. Each blames the other.
Thousands of people have been killed, millions have been displaced and towns and cities have been devastated since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.
Russia says it has taken full control of the southern city of Mariupol in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, but its invasion has stalled in other areas and Ukraine has been bolstered by increasing arms supplies from its allies.
A ceasefire would play into the Kremlin's hands, Podolyak said.
"They want to lock in some kind of military successes. There will definitely be no military successes given the help from our Western partners," he said.
"It would be good if the European and U.S. elites understand to the end: Russia can't be left halfway because they will (develop) a 'revanchist' mood and be even more cruel ... They must be defeated, be subjected to a painful defeat, as painful as possible."
-
1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party
One person was killed and eight people were wounded following an overnight shooting at a large party in Southern California, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Bernardino police dispatched late Friday found the one person who was killed outside the party, which was at a business in a strip mall in the city east of Los Angeles, Sgt. Equino Thomas said. Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
-
Amazon aims to sublet, end warehouse leases as online sales cool
Amazon.com Inc., stuck with too much warehouse capacity now that the surge in pandemic-era shopping has faded, is looking to sublet at least 10 million square feet of space and could vacate even more by ending leases with landlords, according to people familiar with the situation. The excess capacity includes warehouses in New York, New Jersey, Southern California and Atlanta, said the people, who requested anonymity because they're not authorized to speak about the deals.
-
With Ukraine, climate change in focus, World Economic Forum in Davos to return
After a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years, Swiss ski resort town Davos is set to host the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting yet again with a host of global leaders including from India expected to deliberate over the Ukraine crisis, climate change and a host of other issues affecting the world. The World Economic Forum said the Annual Meeting 2022 will focus on 'history at a turning point', the theme of the summit.
-
US to fly in baby formula on military contracted planes
The US government will fly in baby formula on commercial planes contracted by the military in an airlift aimed at easing the major shortage plaguing the country, the White House said on Wednesday. President Joe Biden has also invoked the Defense Production Act to give baby formula manufacturers first priority in supplies.
-
Thousands sent into quarantine in China’s capital
Authorities in Beijing sent all residents of a large housing complex into quarantine after 26 cases of Covid were discovered in the compound, Beijing Youth Daily reported. Residents of the compound in Chaoyang district were moved to a quarantine centre for seven days from Saturday, according to the report, which cited a notice issued Friday by the virus control and prevention command of Nanmofangxiang.
