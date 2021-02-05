IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UN chief names Michael Bloomberg climate envoy to rally action
Michael Bloomberg was previously the UN special envoy for climate action between March 2018 and November 2019(REUTERS)
Michael Bloomberg was previously the UN special envoy for climate action between March 2018 and November 2019(REUTERS)
world news

UN chief names Michael Bloomberg climate envoy to rally action

The media mogul will support Guterres in "growing and strengthening" a coalition of governments, companies, cities, and businesses committing to net-zero emissions by 2050 in line with the goals of the 2015 global climate deal struck in Paris, the United Nations said.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reappointed former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg as his special envoy on climate ambition and solutions on Friday "to mobilize stronger and more ambitious climate action" ahead of a global summit in November.

Bloomberg was previously the UN special envoy for climate action between March 2018 and November 2019. He stepped down shortly before announcing his bid for the Democratic US presidential nomination. He dropped out of the race in March 2020.

The media mogul will support Guterres in "growing and strengthening" a coalition of governments, companies, cities, and businesses committing to net-zero emissions by 2050 in line with the goals of the 2015 global climate deal struck in Paris, the United Nations said.

In 2015, nearly 200 countries committed to halt rising temperatures quickly enough to avoid disastrous climate change. The United Nations in November will stage a crucial follow-up climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

By then, countries are expected to commit to make deeper emissions cuts to deliver the goal of the Paris agreement.

The reappointment of Bloomberg aims to "mobilize stronger and more ambitious climate action" in the run-up to the Glasgow summit, the United Nations said in a statement.

New US President Joe Biden has moved to bring the United States, the world's second-largest greenhouse emitter, back into the Paris deal.

Washington formally left the accord last year but its role as a heavyweight in global climate negotiations had already stalled with the 2016 election of Republican President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg "will engage government officials and members of the private sector and civil society to finalize and implement plans, particularly in high-emitting countries, industries and sectors, to vastly accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy," the United Nations said.

He will also help deliver on Guterres' call for the "phase-out of coal in industrialized countries by 2030, and all other countries by 2040, underpinned by a just transition for affected communities and workers," the world body said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
michael bloomberg united nations un chief antonio guterres
app
Close
A file photo of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter launching during flight operations aboard the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea on July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
A file photo of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter launching during flight operations aboard the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea on July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
world news

China expels US warship from South China Sea, a first under Biden presidency

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod JanardhananSutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:43 PM IST
The People’s Liberation Army’s southern theatre command issued a statement saying it deployed warships and aircraft to warn and drive away USS John S McCain from near the Xisha Island (Paracel Island in English) in the SCS region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paramilitaries aligned with Iran say the Islamic State insurgency against the Iraqi military requires them to stay in the Sunni-majority regions to fight the militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani(REUTERS)
Paramilitaries aligned with Iran say the Islamic State insurgency against the Iraqi military requires them to stay in the Sunni-majority regions to fight the militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani(REUTERS)
world news

In Saddam Hussein's strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear a US departure

Reuters, Fallujah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • The administration of President Joe Biden has given no indication it intends to significantly reverse the drawdown started under predecessor Donald Trump. The Pentagon said the Biden administration is conducting a review of numbers and position of troops, including in Iraq.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gao Liu published photos of her face before and after surgery on her Twitter-like Weibo page, and recounted her nightmare experience to some 5 million followers. (Photo courtesy: Gao Liu/Sina Weibo)
Gao Liu published photos of her face before and after surgery on her Twitter-like Weibo page, and recounted her nightmare experience to some 5 million followers. (Photo courtesy: Gao Liu/Sina Weibo)
world news

Chinese actress shares botched nose job pics online to warn others

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Gao Liu, who is a singer and actor, published photos of her face before and after surgery on her Twitter-like Weibo page, and recounted her nightmare experience to some 5 million followers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Overview of the first day of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum at an undisclosed location, Switzerland, February 1, 2021. Violaine Martin/U.N. Photo/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES/File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Overview of the first day of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum at an undisclosed location, Switzerland, February 1, 2021. Violaine Martin/U.N. Photo/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES/File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Vote for new Libyan government heads into run-off at UN talks

Reuters, Geneva/tripoli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The selection of an interim government is part of a UN peacemaking process based around holding national presidential and parliamentary elections in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armin Laschet's election to the CDU chair makes him the frontrunner to take over as chancellor from Merkel.(REUTERS)
Armin Laschet's election to the CDU chair makes him the frontrunner to take over as chancellor from Merkel.(REUTERS)
world news

Navalny affair no grounds to cancel Nord Stream pipeline, says German CDU chief

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Pointing to US purchases of crude oil from Russia, Armin Laschet, the man best placed to be the next German chancellor, described himself as a political realist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen has “created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe.”. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen has “created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe.”. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
world news

US aiding Saudi defence despite Joe Biden's tough stance on human rights abuses

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • While Biden announced Thursday he was making good on his campaign commitment to end US support for a five-year Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen, his administration is making clear it won’t abandon US military assistance for the kingdom and plans to help Saudi Arabia strengthen its own defences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo showing a Pakistan Navy soldier standing guard while a loaded Chinese ship prepares to depart from Gwadar port that links to China's far western region. (AP file)
A file photo showing a Pakistan Navy soldier standing guard while a loaded Chinese ship prepares to depart from Gwadar port that links to China's far western region. (AP file)
world news

Chinese Navy balances India’s ‘destabilising role’ in Indian Ocean: Pak Navy chief

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The expanding partnership between Chinese and Pakistani navies will also play an important role in maintaining peace in the Indian Ocean Region, Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi told Chinese state media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene goes back to her office after speaking on the floor of the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene goes back to her office after speaking on the floor of the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
world news

A glance at US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene's incendiary words

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Marjorie Taylor Greene was labelled as a “future Republican Star” by former President Donald Trump, whose political style she emulates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives prior to a vote in the House of Representives on a Democratic-backed resolution.(REUTERS)
US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives prior to a vote in the House of Representives on a Democratic-backed resolution.(REUTERS)
world news

Fiercely divided House kicks Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Nearly all Republicans voted against the Democratic move Thursday but none defended her lengthy history of outrageous social media posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan raise their fists and hold a poster depicting Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against Myanmar's military, after it seized power from a democratically elected civilian government and arrested Suu Kyi, outside Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan raise their fists and hold a poster depicting Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against Myanmar's military, after it seized power from a democratically elected civilian government and arrested Suu Kyi, outside Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

After Facebook ban, thousands in Myanmar take to Twitter to protest coup

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • Military authorities banned Facebook Inc - which counts half of the population as users - until at least February 7th for the sake of "stability", after the junta's opponents began using the platform to organize.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doctor Anil Mehta gives the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the homeless accommodation YMCA in Romford, east London.(AP)
Doctor Anil Mehta gives the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the homeless accommodation YMCA in Romford, east London.(AP)
world news

UK regulators say extra AstraZeneca vaccine data highlights efficacy in elderly

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Britain has been rolling out the shot among all age groups but some other European countries have said more data is needed before it is given to those over 65.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Bloomberg was previously the UN special envoy for climate action between March 2018 and November 2019(REUTERS)
Michael Bloomberg was previously the UN special envoy for climate action between March 2018 and November 2019(REUTERS)
world news

UN chief names Michael Bloomberg climate envoy to rally action

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
The media mogul will support Guterres in "growing and strengthening" a coalition of governments, companies, cities, and businesses committing to net-zero emissions by 2050 in line with the goals of the 2015 global climate deal struck in Paris, the United Nations said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden in his speech had said "America is Back" and "diplomacy is back at the centre of our foreign policy".(Reuters )
Biden in his speech had said "America is Back" and "diplomacy is back at the centre of our foreign policy".(Reuters )
world news

Biden's first foreign policy address: Key highlights

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Here are the key highlights of Biden's power-packed first foreign policy speech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The unexpectedly sharp increases in Markit’s indexes continue a pattern of choppy US economic data this week - including weekly jobless claims - that paint a picture of a fitful recovery from the Covid-19 recession.(AP Photo)
The unexpectedly sharp increases in Markit’s indexes continue a pattern of choppy US economic data this week - including weekly jobless claims - that paint a picture of a fitful recovery from the Covid-19 recession.(AP Photo)
world news

US Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid aid package

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:46 PM IST
It marked the first time Harris, in her role as president of the Senate, cast a tie-breaking vote after being sworn in as Biden's vice president on Jan. 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A US appellate had earlier noted that denial of H1-B nonimmigrant visa petition was arbitrary and capricious.(HT file photo)
A US appellate had earlier noted that denial of H1-B nonimmigrant visa petition was arbitrary and capricious.(HT file photo)
world news

USCIS rescinds guidance memo used to deny H-1B visas to computer programmers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The federal agency has directed its officers to not apply the earlier memo to any pending or new requests for H-1B classification.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP