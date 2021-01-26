IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UN chief urges global alliance to counter rise of neo-Nazis
The secretary-general said it’s sad but not surprising that the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered another eruption of Holocaust denial, distortion and minimizing history.(Reuters File Photo)
The secretary-general said it’s sad but not surprising that the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered another eruption of Holocaust denial, distortion and minimizing history.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

UN chief urges global alliance to counter rise of neo-Nazis

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged international action “to fight propaganda and disinformation.” And he called for stepped up education on Nazi actions during World War II, stressing that almost two-thirds of young Americans do not know that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.
READ FULL STORY
AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:31 AM IST

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged coordinated global action on Monday to build an alliance against the growth and spread of neo-Nazism and white supremacy and the resurgence of xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and hate speech sparked partly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.N. chief also urged international action “to fight propaganda and disinformation.” And he called for stepped up education on Nazi actions during World War II, stressing that almost two-thirds of young Americans do not know that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

Guterres spoke at the annual Park East Synagogue and United Nations International Holocaust Remembrance Service marking Wednesday’s 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, held virtually this year because of COVID-19.

He said the pandemic “has exacerbated longstanding injustices and divisions”

“Propaganda linking Jews with the pandemic, for example, by accusing them of creating the virus as part of a bid for global domination, would be ridiculous, if it were not so dangerous,” he said. “This is just the latest manifestation of an anti-Semitic trope that dates back to at least the 14th century, when Jews were accused of spreading the bubonic plague.”

The secretary-general said it’s sad but not surprising that the pandemic has triggered another eruption of Holocaust denial, distortion and minimizing history.

“In Europe, the United States and elsewhere, white supremacists are organizing and recruiting across borders, flaunting the symbols and tropes of the Nazis and their murderous ambitious,” he said. “Tragically, after decades in the shadows, neo-Nazis and their ideas are now gaining currency,”

Guterres said U.S. authorities have warned that neo-Nazis are on the rise across the country and around the world. In some unnamed countries, he said, neo-Nazis have infiltrated police and state security services and their ideas can be heard in debates of mainstream political parties.

“The continued rise of white supremacy and neo-Nazi ideology must be seen in the context of a global attack on truth that has reduced the role of science and fact-based analysis in public life,” he said.

Guterres said fragmentation of the traditional media and the growth of social media are contributing to the absence of shared facts.

“We need coordinated global action, on the scale of the threat we face, to build an alliance against the growth and spread of neo-Nazism and white supremacy, and to fight propaganda and disinformation,” he said.

Rabbi Arthur Schneier, a Holocaust survivor, warned that “if we do not carry the tragic lessons of history, they are doomed to be repeated.”

“This guiding principle -- memory not amnesia -- is a moral imperative to quell the rise of hate, which is greater today than at any time since the end of World War II,” he said.

Schneier said Nazi swastikas are again defacing synagogues and cemeteries in France, Germany and most recently Montreal, and among those storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were people wearing shirts saying “Camp Auschwitz” and “6MWE” -- short for “Six Million Wasn’t Enough.”

“Children are not born with hatred; they are taught how to hate,” the 90-year-old rabbi said. “Holocaust education in schools is a must.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neo-nazism un chief antonio guterres
app
Close
e-paper
The secretary-general said it’s sad but not surprising that the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered another eruption of Holocaust denial, distortion and minimizing history.(Reuters File Photo)
The secretary-general said it’s sad but not surprising that the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered another eruption of Holocaust denial, distortion and minimizing history.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

UN chief urges global alliance to counter rise of neo-Nazis

AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged international action “to fight propaganda and disinformation.” And he called for stepped up education on Nazi actions during World War II, stressing that almost two-thirds of young Americans do not know that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump, who publicly encouraged Sanders to run, wasted no time putting his seal of approval on her bid.(AFP)
Trump, who publicly encouraged Sanders to run, wasted no time putting his seal of approval on her bid.(AFP)
world news

Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:24 AM IST
The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders is the most high-profile Trump official to seek major office and is doing so less than a week after the tumultuous end of his presidency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg urges Donald Trump to ‘chill’ the way he had done in 2019 after Greta became the Time’s 2019 person of year.(via REUTERS)
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg urges Donald Trump to ‘chill’ the way he had done in 2019 after Greta became the Time’s 2019 person of year.(via REUTERS)
world news

Greta Thunberg calls out three decades of 'blah, blah, blah' on climate change

ANI, Davos
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:51 AM IST
"The crisis that you continue to ignore. I am here to remind you of the promises that you have made to your children and grandchildren and to tell you that we are not willing to compromise on the minimum safety levels that still remain," she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This video grab taken on January 25, 2021, from the website of the World Economic Forum shows China's President Xi Jinping speaking from Pekin as he opens an all-virtual World Economic Forum, which usually takes place in Davos, Switzerland. - Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the World Economic Forum, as his country still appears on track to emerge stronger from the coronavirus pandemic that continues to wreak havoc elsewhere. In virtual format because of the pandemic, this week's event is headlined: "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust." (Photo by - / World Economic Forum (WEF) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
This video grab taken on January 25, 2021, from the website of the World Economic Forum shows China's President Xi Jinping speaking from Pekin as he opens an all-virtual World Economic Forum, which usually takes place in Davos, Switzerland. - Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the World Economic Forum, as his country still appears on track to emerge stronger from the coronavirus pandemic that continues to wreak havoc elsewhere. In virtual format because of the pandemic, this week's event is headlined: "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust." (Photo by - / World Economic Forum (WEF) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
world news

Xi Jinping warns Davos forum against 'new Cold War'

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:48 AM IST
  • Other forum subjects broached on the first day was global taxation of digital giants, a priority for France that until recently has been opposed by the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Incoming US secretary of treasury Janet Yellen (FILE/AP)
Incoming US secretary of treasury Janet Yellen (FILE/AP)
world news

US Senate votes overwhelmingly to confirm Yellen as first female Treasury chief

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:05 AM IST
The Senate voted 84-15 to confirm Yellen, with all opposition coming from Republicans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, speaks to the media (FILE PHOTO).
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, speaks to the media (FILE PHOTO).
world news

Mexican president Obrador works from isolation after positive Covid-19 test

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Mexico has topped 150,000 deaths due to Covid-19, the fourth-highest level in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter last year started adding labels and warnings about misinformation on the site, including about the Covid-19 pandemic and the US election.(REUTERS)
Twitter last year started adding labels and warnings about misinformation on the site, including about the Covid-19 pandemic and the US election.(REUTERS)
world news

Twitter users fact check misinformation in new trial program

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Twitter and other social media companies have been under pressure to combat misinformation on their platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
world news

LIVE: India records 9,102 new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 10.67 million

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:42 AM IST
The US, India and Brazil, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 caseloads globally, followed by Russia and the United Kingdom respectively.
READ FULL STORY
A combination of picture of US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22.(AFP)
A combination of picture of US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22.(AFP)
world news

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: Report

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Joe Biden said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US(Reuters File Photo )
A file photo of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump opens office to ‘carry on’ agenda of his administration

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump has opened an office that will “advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda” of his administration, according to a statement released Monday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

US detects first case of Brazil coronavirus variant

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:43 AM IST
President Joe Biden on Monday re-imposed a travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person wears a sticker after they were given the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and administered Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(AP)
A person wears a sticker after they were given the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and administered Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(AP)
world news

US Covid-19 numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:40 AM IST
The US is recording just under 3,100 deaths a day on average, down from more than 3,350 less than two weeks ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking at the same press briefing, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO expects the world's coronavirus case total to surge past 100 million this week.(REUTERS)
Speaking at the same press briefing, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO expects the world's coronavirus case total to surge past 100 million this week.(REUTERS)
world news

Countries struggling with Covid-19 vaccine supply, distribution, says WHO expert

ANI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The global number of Covid-19 cases reached 98,794,942, with the cumulative death toll rising to 2,124,193, according to the WHO data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boris Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India’s 72nd Republic Day(AP)
Boris Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India’s 72nd Republic Day(AP)
world news

Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate Covid

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:12 AM IST
In his video message to celebrate the birth of an “extraordinary Constitution” that established India “as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world”, the UK PM reiterated his plan to visit India in the coming months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas. During the Trump administration's final weeks, the Department of Homeland Security quietly signed agreements with at least four states that threaten to temporarily derail President Joe Biden's efforts to undo his predecessor's immigration policies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas. During the Trump administration's final weeks, the Department of Homeland Security quietly signed agreements with at least four states that threaten to temporarily derail President Joe Biden's efforts to undo his predecessor's immigration policies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
world news

Election lawsuit citing ‘Lord of the Rings’ is tweaked after ‘a Bit of Rest’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The suit, filed Jan. 18 in federal court in Waco, Texas, names House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP