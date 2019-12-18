e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / World News / UN concerned over CAA violence and ‘excessive force’ by security forces

UN concerned over CAA violence and ‘excessive force’ by security forces

The world body also aligned itself with the “strong words” used by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s office last week.

world Updated: Dec 18, 2019 21:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
A protester paints graffiti on a road, during a protest by students and local residents against the Citizenship Amandment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), at Jamia Millia Islamia University.
A protester paints graffiti on a road, during a protest by students and local residents against the Citizenship Amandment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), at Jamia Millia Islamia University.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

The United Nations said on Tuesday it was “concerned” over violence and the use of excessive force by security forces against people protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and called for “full respect” for the right to dissent and peaceful assembly.

The world body also aligned itself with the “strong words” used by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s office last week.

“We are concerned about the violence and alleged use of excessive force by security forces that we’ve seen that have been taking place in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary general Antonio Gueterres, told reporters in response to a questions.

“We very much call for restraint and urge full respect for the rights of freedom of opinion and expression and peaceful assembly.”

The UN call for respecting the rights of protestors echoed sentiments felt around the world and was in line with a a statement issued by the United States state department on Monday asking also “respecting and protecting” the rights of protestors.

Dujarric prefaced his observations with a reference to a statement from Bachelet’s spokesperson last week criticizing the new law saying it “would appear to undermine the commitment to equality before the law enshrined in India’’s Constitution” and India’s own international commitments.

“While the goal of protecting persecuted groups is welcome, this should be done through a robust national asylum system that is premised on the principle of equality and non-discrimination, and which applies to all people in need of protection from persecution and other human rights violations, with no distinction as to race, religion, national origin or other prohibited grounds,” the spokesperson had added.

tags
top news
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to cold
Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to cold
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news