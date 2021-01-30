IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UN urges countries to repatriate 27,000 children from Syria
Voronkov said there are children from 60 countries in the camps who are the responsibility of their member states, not of Syria or the groups that control the camps. Kurdish fighters are guarding Al-Hol and other camps as well as thousands of Islamic State fighters and boys in prisons. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
Voronkov said there are children from 60 countries in the camps who are the responsibility of their member states, not of Syria or the groups that control the camps. Kurdish fighters are guarding Al-Hol and other camps as well as thousands of Islamic State fighters and boys in prisons. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

UN urges countries to repatriate 27,000 children from Syria

Vladimir Voronkov told an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday that “the horrific situation of the children in Al Hol (camp) is one of the most pressing issues in the world today.”
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:57 PM IST

The UN counterterrorism chief is urging countries to repatriate the 27,000 children stranded in a massive camp in northeastern Syria, many of them sons and daughters of Islamic State extremists who once controlled large swathes of Iraq and Syria.

Vladimir Voronkov told an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday that “the horrific situation of the children in Al Hol (camp) is one of the most pressing issues in the world today.”

The 27,000 children “remain stranded, abandoned to their fate,” vulnerable to be preyed on by Islamic State enforcers, “and at risk of radicalization within the camp,” he said.

Al Hol, the largest camp for refugees and displaced Syrians in the country, is currently home to almost 62,000 residents, according to UN humanitarian officials. More than 80% are women and children, many who fled there after Islamic State militants lost their last Syrian stronghold in 2019. There are a number of other camps in the northeast as well.

Voronkov said there are children from 60 countries in the camps who are the responsibility of their member states, not of Syria or the groups that control the camps. Kurdish fighters are guarding Al-Hol and other camps as well as thousands of Islamic State fighters and boys in prisons.

He said a number of countries -- including Russia and Kazakhstan that convened the virtual meeting -- “have collectively repatriated nearly 1,000 children and their family members.”

Voronkov said the experiences of the returnees are being compiled “and what we see thus far is that fears of security risks have been unfounded.”

The executive director of the UN Counterterrorism Center stressed that children “must be treated primarily as victims” and youngsters under the age of 14 should not be detained or prosecuted.

History has shown that children are resilient and can recover from violent experiences if they are supported in reintegrating into communities, Voronkov said.

“Every effort should be made to ensure children are not kept in institutions but allowed to reintegrate with family members within their communities,” he said.

Virginia Gamba, the U.N special representative for children and armed conflict, told the Security Council that children catalogued as being associated with armed groups including the Islamic State and al-Qaida “are the children who have been left adrift by conflict, like flotsam in the sea.”

She echoed Voronkov’s call that they be treated “primarily as victims, not as security threats, and that detention be used as a measure of last resort and for the shortest possible period.”

The mental health, safety and overall development of foreign children held for a long time “in dramatic conditions” in camps in northeast Syria and Iraq “are at stake,” Gamba said.

“They’re exposed to further trauma and stigmatization and are at risk because of their proximity to members of designated terrorist groups,” she said.

Children have a right to a nationality and identity and must not remain stateless, Gamba stressed.

Gamba said the repatriation of foreign children should be prioritized “with the best interest of the child,” and they must be assisted in reintegrating and getting an education, health care and jobs.

“They must be given their childhood back in a safe environment where they can build a future away from violence,” Gamba said. “They deserve a chance at life, like any other child.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
syria‬
app
Close
The UAE is home to over 9 million people, only a tenth of them citizens.(AP)
The UAE is home to over 9 million people, only a tenth of them citizens.(AP)
world news

UAE plans to offer citizenship to select group of foreigners in a rare move

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:54 PM IST
The announcement said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A portrait of the Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl stands with a candle at the altar at Fleet Street's journalists chapel.(REUTERS)
A portrait of the Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl stands with a candle at the altar at Fleet Street's journalists chapel.(REUTERS)
world news

Daniel Pearl murder: Where does the case now stand amid US pressure

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:42 PM IST
On Thursday, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered the release of all accused involved in the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EU further fanned political tensions with the UK Friday by also seeking to limit exports to Northern Ireland before retreating hours later after a backlash over the move.(REUTERS)
The EU further fanned political tensions with the UK Friday by also seeking to limit exports to Northern Ireland before retreating hours later after a backlash over the move.(REUTERS)
world news

EU in ‘damage control’ as bloc turns to vaccine export curbs

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The bloc’s executive arm announced on Friday that vaccine makers including AstraZeneca must obtain prior authorization before sending shots manufactured in the bloc to other countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard march towards the US Capitol in Washington, DC(Bloomberg)
Members of the National Guard march towards the US Capitol in Washington, DC(Bloomberg)
world news

Capitol Police tighten Congress security in era of rising threats

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Capitol Police officers will be stationed at Washington-area airports and the city's Union Station train depot on busy travel days, the acting House sergeant at arms said in a memo obtained Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Voronkov said there are children from 60 countries in the camps who are the responsibility of their member states, not of Syria or the groups that control the camps. Kurdish fighters are guarding Al-Hol and other camps as well as thousands of Islamic State fighters and boys in prisons. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
Voronkov said there are children from 60 countries in the camps who are the responsibility of their member states, not of Syria or the groups that control the camps. Kurdish fighters are guarding Al-Hol and other camps as well as thousands of Islamic State fighters and boys in prisons. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

UN urges countries to repatriate 27,000 children from Syria

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Vladimir Voronkov told an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday that “the horrific situation of the children in Al Hol (camp) is one of the most pressing issues in the world today.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of medical staff uses a pipette to process Covid-19 test samples.(Bloomberg)
A member of medical staff uses a pipette to process Covid-19 test samples.(Bloomberg)
world news

World Bank commits $12 billion for vaccinations in Africa

Bloomberg, Africa
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The World Bank money will be in the form of grants or on “highly concessional terms.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheng cited former Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Hong Kong, Xie Feng, as saying "the UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or right of ‘supervision’ over Hong Kong whatsoever after the latter returned to China" under the Joint Declaration.(Bloomberg)
Cheng cited former Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Hong Kong, Xie Feng, as saying "the UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or right of ‘supervision’ over Hong Kong whatsoever after the latter returned to China" under the Joint Declaration.(Bloomberg)
world news

Hong Kong official says Joint Declaration gave Britain no rights to city

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Cheng made the comments in a blog post on the eve of changes to the UK's visa application program that will allow Hong Kong residents who hold a British National Overseas (BNO) passport to live, study and work in Britain for five years and eventually apply for citizenship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Antony Blinken listening to journalists' questions during a news conference in 2015.(REUTERS)
A file photo of Antony Blinken listening to journalists' questions during a news conference in 2015.(REUTERS)
world news

Blinken dials Pak FM Qureshi, seeks accountability in Daniel Pearl's murder case

PTI, Washington/islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • A State Department Spokesperson said on Friday that Antony Blinken reinforced America’s concern over Pakistan Supreme Court’s ruling acquitting Pearl’s killers. In a strongly-worded statement, he urged Pakistan to explore all legal options to ensure that the killers of Pearl are brought to justice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo, US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs from the South Lawn the White House in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)
In this file photo, US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs from the South Lawn the White House in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)
world news

As Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson weighs future, Donald Trump ties take a toll

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The GOP senator used his chairmanship of the Senate Homeland Security Committee to highlight Trump's allegations, claiming millions of Americans “have real, legitimate suspicions that this election was stolen” and worrying about “so many irregularities here.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 28, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Central Park in City of Davis was vandalised.(PTI)
On January 28, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Central Park in City of Davis was vandalised.(PTI)
world news

Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in US, India condemns 'malicious' act 

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:44 PM IST
The 6-ft tall, 650-pound (294 kg) bronze statue of Gandhi, which was located in the Central Park, was a gift to the country by the government of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lab technician holds a swab sample at RocDoc's rapid antigen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility.(REUTERS)
A lab technician holds a swab sample at RocDoc's rapid antigen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility.(REUTERS)
world news

Scientists develop new tool that may help reduce spread of Covid-19

PTI, Houston
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 PM IST
They believe the new experimental design can provide the means to identify a wide variety of virus inactivation mechanisms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During questioning, Dattaram Tambe confessed to murdering his wife.
During questioning, Dattaram Tambe confessed to murdering his wife.
world news

Fearing eviction Japanese woman hid mother's frozen corpse for 10 years

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:37 AM IST
  • Yumi Yoshino, 48, said she hid the body 10 years ago because she "didn't want to move out" of the home she shared with her mother, after finding her dead, local media reported, citing unnamed police sources. The mother was named on the lease of the apartment in a municipal housing complex.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP has disassociated itself from the worker who made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi .(Getty Images)
BJP has disassociated itself from the worker who made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi .(Getty Images)
world news

Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in US

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:06 AM IST
The 6-ft tall, 650-pound (294 kg) bronze statue of Gandhi, in the Central Park of the City of Davis in Northern California, appeared to have been sawed off at the ankles and half its face was severed and missing, local Davis Enterprise daily reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Geneva-based WHO visited Jinyantan Hospital which treated early Covid-19 patients (AFP)
The Geneva-based WHO visited Jinyantan Hospital which treated early Covid-19 patients (AFP)
world news

WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that treated early Covid-19 patients

AP, Wuhan
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:02 AM IST
  • Jinyantan Hospital was one of the city’s first to deal with patients in early 2020 suffering from a then-unknown virus and is a key part of the epidemiological history of the disease. The experts visited another early site of the outbreak, the Hubei Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US has been mounting pressure on Pakistan, demanding justice for Pearl.
The US has been mounting pressure on Pakistan, demanding justice for Pearl.
world news

There should be accountability for crimes like Daniel Pearl's murder, says UN

PTI, United Nations
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Pearl, the 38-year-old South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal, had visited Pakistan to report on Islamist militant networks in the country and on the links between the country's powerful spy agency ISI and al-Qaeda following the September 11, 2001 terror strikes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP