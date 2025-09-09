Unable to scroll on WhatsApp web? Here's what we know

Several WhatsApp users are facing a glitch that is preventing them from scrolling through chats on the web version, sparking a wave of complaints on social media. The issue only appeared to be happening on the web version of WhatsApp.(Representational image)

Several users took to X on Tuesday to report that they were unable to scroll up or down on the web version of the messaging app. “Dear WhatsApp We are unable to scroll msg through mouse or touchpad. Kindly resolve ASAP," one user posted on X.

Another wrote, "WhatsApp Web users globally reporting inability to scroll through chats or messages."

Technology trackers noted that the bug often appears after users open the sticker or emoji panel in a chat. Some reported that refreshing the page temporarily restores scrolling, while others suggested avoiding stickers altogether until a fix is rolled out.

The issue is not entirely new. Reddit threads dating back to last year describe similar problems, with users complaining of random scroll jumps or chats freezing mid-navigation. Workarounds shared in the past include resizing the browser window or pressing the “Alt” key while scrolling.

As of Tuesday afternoon, WhatsApp’s parent company Meta had not issued any official statement on the problem.

Recurring tech snags on WhatsApp

This is not the first time the messaging service has left users frustrated. In April this year, WhatsApp suffered an outage where thousands of people reported messages not getting delivered. According to Downdetector, which monitors online service disruptions, over 460 reports were filed at the peak of that incident, with 81% linked to sending messages. Some users also flagged issues updating statuses or logging into the app.

Earlier, on February 28, WhatsApp faced another major outage with more than 5,000 reports globally about undelivered messages.

More than 530 million Indians use WhatsApp, out of nearly 3 billion users worldwide, making any disruption highly visible.