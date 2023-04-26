US cosmetic store locks its entire products to curb shoplifting

A cosmetic store in US' San Francisco has come up with a unique way to tackle shoplifting- by putting all of its cosmetic and toiletry products on lockdown. The clip also showed items like mouthwash, shampoo, lotion, razors under lockdown. (Twitter/@Liberacrat)

A video has surfaced online featuring the store's interior with aisle after aisle of common drug store products under lock and key in the megachain. The video was originally shared on TikTok, according to a report by New York Post.

The clip also showed items like mouthwash, shampoo, lotion, razors under lockdown to keep the products out of reach of the grubby hands of the suspected shoplifters.

The overlay of the video reads, “This is what my Target in SF looks like now.”

"Like other retailers, organized retail crime is a concern across our business. We're taking proactive measures to keep our teams and guests safe while deterring and preventing theft", a Target spokesperson told the New York Post.

"We are working with legislators, law enforcement, and retail industry partners to support public policy that would help achieve our goals of creating a safe environment in our stores and keeping our doors open in communities across the country", he added.

According to National Retail Federation's 2022 retail security survey as reported by the news outlet, San Francisco/Oakland has been ranked as the second-most hard-hit metropolitan area by theft in 2020 and 2021.