University of Washington forecasts 145,000 US Covid-19 deaths by August

The new estimate came on the same day that Texas reported its highest number of hospitalizations so far in the pandemic and 22 US states showed at least a small uptick in the number of new confirmed cases, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

world Updated: Jun 09, 2020 08:14 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
A total of more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, have been reported in the United States.
A total of more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, have been reported in the United States. (Bloomberg)
         

University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of Covid-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days.

On Friday, the widely cited Institute for Health Metrics and evaluation at the university projected 140,496 deaths by August from Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Researchers did not give a reason for the abrupt revision.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Among the states with the sharpest increases were Michigan and Arizona, according to Johns Hopkins, while Virginia, Rhode Island and Nebraska showed the greatest decreases.

Infectious disease experts have said that large street protests held in major US cities after the death of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody, could touch off a new outbreak of the disease.

