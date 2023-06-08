Unmasked Injustice! NYPD's ‘stop-and-frisk’ policy leaves black New Yorkers disproportionately targeted- report

The stop-and-frisk policy, a long-standing law enforcement strategy in New York City, has left an indelible mark on countless lives. However, a recent analysis of the NYPD's stop-and-frisk data by the New York Civil Liberties Union paints a troubling picture of racial inequality, with Black individuals disproportionately affected by this policy. New York City's reliance on the tactic known as “stop and frisk" as part of a new initiative to combat gun violence is harming communities of color and running afoul of the law, a court-appointed federal monitor reported.(AP)

The Bloomberg Era: Magnitude and Impact

The stop-and-frisk policy reached its peak during Mayor Bloomberg's administration, spanning over two decades. Astonishingly, a staggering 97 percent of all stops recorded from 2003 to 2022 occurred during his tenure. This statistic underscores the scale and intensity of this approach to law enforcement.

A Systemic Issue: Black New Yorkers Bear the Brunt

Delving into the data, a deeply concerning trend emerges: Black New Yorkers have borne the disproportionate brunt of the stop-and-frisk policy. In 2022 alone, out of 15,102 stops, a significant 8,863 targeted Black individuals, accounting for nearly 59 percent of all stops. This alarming pattern persisted over the years, exemplified by 2011's astonishing 350,743 stops out of 685,724, or 53 percent, directed at Black individuals.

A Persistent Problem: Disparities Extend Over Time

These numbers reveal a pervasive issue that transcends individual years or administrations. Black New Yorkers have consistently been disproportionately targeted by the stop-and-frisk policy for over two decades, highlighting a systemic problem that demands attention and action.

Stop-and-Frisk data over-time.(NYCLU)

Questioning Efficacy and Fairness: The Reality of Innocent Stops

The analysis also raises doubts about the effectiveness and fairness of the stop-and-frisk policy. Astonishingly, the majority of individuals stopped by the NYPD have been innocent of any wrongdoing. For instance, in 2013, out of 191,851 stops, a striking 88 percent were innocent encounters. This trend of stopping innocent individuals persists over the years, casting doubt on the policy's efficacy and fairness.

Straying into Unlawfulness: Illegal Stops and Police Misconduct

Further examination reveals instances where the implementation of the policy veers into unlawfulness, with many stops being deemed illegal. Some encounters have even escalated into incidents of violent police misconduct. Notably, there is no evidence to support the claim that an increase in stops contributes to safer communities.

New York police's Stop and Frisk data.

An Urgent Call for Review: Examining the Policy's Impact

This analysis presents a vivid depiction of a law enforcement strategy that disproportionately impacts Black New Yorkers, often resulting in innocent individuals being subjected to stops. The data underscores the pressing need for a critical review of the NYPD's stop-and-frisk policy, assessing its efficacy and considering its broader social implications.

Also read | New York City choking! An orange haze engulfs the concrete jungle, air quality plummets to Mars-like levels

The disproportionate impact on Black communities, the high percentage of innocent people stopped, and the lack of evidence supporting its effectiveness in enhancing safety collectively demand a thorough reevaluation of this strategy. Above all, it is crucial to amplify the voices of those who have been disproportionately affected to ensure a fair and just outcome.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON