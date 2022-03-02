UP village pradhan studying medicine in Ukraine in trouble after she posts video for help
A video appeal from Ukraine by an Indian student, who is also a village pradhan here, has landed her in trouble with officials saying it will be probed how the gram sabha bank account is operated in her absence and if there has been any financial irregularities.
Vaishali Yadav, the pradhan of Tera Pursaili village, had put out a video on social media stating she is stranded in Ukraine and needed help.
In the video, uploaded a couple of days ago, she also states that she is an MBBS student in a medical college in Ukraine.
The case came to light, when a BJP MLA posted a tweet a few days ago, alleging that Vaishali Yadav had made the video to allegedly defame the BJP government.
Taking note of the video which has gone viral, the administration is examining the bank accounts of the gram sabha, Hardoi’s Chief Development Officer (CDO) Akanksha Rana said on Wednesday.
She said the village pradhan did not require any formal permission to go abroad for studies, and that the administration's priority right now is to ensure her safe return.
She said the administration will probe if there has been any financial irregularities in the gram sabha bank account, and after conducting a proper enquiry, the account may be seized.
Vaishali’s father Mahendra Yadav, who is a Samajwadi Party leader and a former block pramukh, said his daughter has gone to Ukraine for her MBBS studies and is presently in Romania.
He said that she had come here last year during which she had contested and won the gram pradhan election. He said Vaishali also took part in a Gram Sabha meeting.
"The gram pradhan has to take part in at least two meetings in a year and Vaishali will take part in the second meeting of the gram sabha after she returns," her father said.
A new twist came to the case when Bihar BJP MLA Anil Kumar posted a tweet a few days ago, alleging that Vaishali Yadav had made the video to allegedly defame the BJP government.
According to his tweet, when the police "arrested" Vaishali she said that she he had put out the video on the instructions of her father.
However, when contacted Hardoi Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said there has been no police action against Vaishali as she is in Romania.
