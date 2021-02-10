Ursula von der Leyen says EU was late, over-confident on vaccine rollout
- “We are still not where we want to be. We were late to authorize. We were too optimistic when it came to massive production and perhaps we were too confident that, what we ordered, would actually be delivered on time," Ursula von der Leyen told EU plenary.
As the European Union surpassed the toll of 500,000 people lost to the virus, the EU Commission chief said Wednesday that the bloc's much-criticized vaccine rollout could be partly blamed on the EU being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly “late."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen defended the EU’s overall approach of trying to beat the pandemic with a unified vaccine plan for its 27 nations, even if she admitted mistakes in the strategy to quickly obtain sufficient vaccines for its 447 million citizens.
“We are still not where we want to be. We were late to authorize. We were too optimistic when it came to massive production and perhaps we were too confident that, what we ordered, would actually be delivered on time," von der Leyen told EU plenary.
Despite weeks of stinging criticism as the EU's vaccine campaign failed to gain momentum compared to the Britain, Israel and the United States, the three main parties in the legislature stuck with von der Leyen's approach of moving forward with all member states together.
“The key decisions were right," said Manfred Weber, the leader of the Christian Democrat European People's Party.
The Socialists and Democrats party leader Iratxe Garcia said “Fiasco, catastrophe, disaster: they ring very true to our citizens," but added her party will stick with von der Leyen on the bloc moving together. “Criticism is necessary but with a constructive spirit."
Von der Leyen's assessment came as the bloc's death toll passed a landmark of 500,000, a stunning statistic in less than a year that fundamentally challenges the bloc's vaunted welfare standards and health care capabilities.
It came as the bloc was fighting off the remnants of a second surge of Covid-19 that has kept communities from Portugal to Finland under all kinds of lockdown, curfews and restrictions as authorities race to vaccinate as many people as possible.
The last official weekly figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control are only expected on Thursday but Johns Hopkins University produced a daily tally showing how the mark stood at 500,809 on Wednesday.
In comparison, the United States, with a population of 330 million, leads the world per nation with more than 468,000 deaths.
Von der Leyen stuck with her promise to have 70% of the EU's adult population vaccinated by the end of summer and blamed big pharmaceutical companies for not keeping vaccine production up with scientific advances.
“Indeed, industry has to match the groundbreaking pace of science," von der Leyen said. “We fully understand that difficulties will arise in the mass production of vaccines. But Europe has invested billions of euros in capacities in advance, and we urged the member states to plan the vaccine rollout. So now we all need predictability."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ursula von der Leyen says EU was late, over-confident on vaccine rollout
- “We are still not where we want to be. We were late to authorize. We were too optimistic when it came to massive production and perhaps we were too confident that, what we ordered, would actually be delivered on time," Ursula von der Leyen told EU plenary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump impeachment: What is ‘January exception’ House managers argued against?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad shows how US, allies dedication towards a free Indo-Pacific region, says US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer could directly deliver Covid-19 shot to South Africa vaccination points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK variant of coronavirus strain detected in 86 countries, says WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar largest trade union joins civil disobedience movement: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to hang eight Islamists over murder of publisher
- Several top Islamist political party leaders were hanged over the violence under the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BioNTech starts production at new Covid-19 vaccine plant in Germany
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Why was Warren Hastings mentioned during Trump’s impeachment trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO expert slams US Covid-19 pandemic intel as curbs tightened in Europe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-Americans are more liberal towards issues in US, conservative in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-American Neera Tanden owes her success to her immigrant mother
- Neera Tanden, 50, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first woman of colour and first Indian-American to lead the Office of Management and Budget. Her mother Maya and family members were present during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa scraps AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, will give J&J jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rabies treatment approved for use in children after first paediatric trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese envoy calls for putting boundary issue in ‘appropriate place’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox