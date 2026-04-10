US' $200 million Triton drone vanishes over Hormuz after distress signal? What we know

A $200 million US Navy MQ-4C Triton surveillance drone has seemingly gone missing over the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a wave of speculation and unanswered questions. A US Navy MQ-4C Triton drone vanished near Iran. Was it shot down? Read more below to find out. Several social media users cited open-source flight tracking data and said the high-altitude drone rapidly lost altitude after declaring an in-flight emergency, even transmitting the universal “7700” distress code. Some reports also indicated it may have turned slightly toward Iranian airspace before descending sharply and vanishing from public tracking systems. The incident has quickly fuelled claims online, with several internet users alleging that Iran may have shot down the aircraft. However, there is no official confirmation from the US military or navy, and the circumstances surrounding the drone’s disappearance remain unclear. ALSO READ | The 40-day war that changed nothing: How Iran, the US and the Gulf all lost

It is also important to note that HT could not independently verify the flight data circulating on platforms like X, or confirm the drone’s final status through open tracking sources such as Flightradar24. At this stage, it is not known whether the aircraft crashed, was brought down, or simply dropped off tracking due to technical or coverage limitations. However, before its disappearance, the Triton was reportedly involved in combat search-and-rescue operations and was based at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy. This incident comes in the backdrop of reports in late February that an MQ-4C went down, which a US official later clarified was “not true”, as per a report by The War Zone. ALSO READ | ‘Whole region is going to burn’: Iran's ‘living hell’ warning to US amid Donald Trump's threats of striking power plants Flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 also said in a February 27 post on X that it had tracked the Triton safely returning to a base in the United Arab Emirates. A day later, US and Israeli forces launched a joint operation against Iran. The vanishing of the drone also comes in the heels of the loss of a US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle on April 3.